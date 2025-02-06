Trane Technologies Reports Strong Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results; Robust Bookings and Backlog Provide Strong Visibility Entering 2025

Highlights (fourth-quarter 2024 versus fourth-quarter 2023, unless otherwise noted):

Reported revenues of $4.9 billion , up 10 percent; organic revenues* up 10 percent

GAAP operating margin up 110 bps; adjusted operating margin* up 70 bps

Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 18.3 percent, up 110 bps

GAAP continuing EPS of $2.67 ; adjusted continuing EPS* of $2.61 , up 20 percent

Organic bookings up 2 percent, led by Americas Commercial HVAC, up high single-digits

Highlights (full-year 2024 versus full-year 2023, unless otherwise noted):

Reported revenues of $19.8 billion , up 12 percent; organic revenues up 12 percent

GAAP operating margin up 120 bps; adjusted operating margin up 130 bps

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.4 percent, up 140 bps

GAAP continuing EPS of $11.35 ; adjusted continuing EPS of $11.22 , up 24 percent

Strong free cash flow conversion* of 109 percent

Bookings of $20.3 billion , up 11 percent, led by Americas Commercial HVAC, up 14 percent

$6.75 billion backlog, well positioned for growth in 2025

SWORDS, Ireland, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, today reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $2.67 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted continuing EPS was $2.61, up 20 percent.

Fourth-Quarter 2024 Results

Financial Comparisons – Fourth-Quarter Continuing Operations

$, millions except EPS Q4 2023 Q4 2023 Y-O-Y

Change Organic Y-O-Y

Change Bookings $4,659 $4,534 3 % 2 % Net Revenues $4,874 $4,424 10 % 10 % GAAP Operating Income $808 $688 17 % GAAP Operating Margin 16.6 % 15.5 % 110 bps Adjusted Operating Income* $794 $688 15 % Adjusted Operating Margin* 16.3 % 15.6 % 70 bps Adjusted EBITDA* $894 $761 17 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 18.3 % 17.2 % 110 bps GAAP Continuing EPS $2.67 $2.23 20 % Adjusted Continuing EPS $2.61 $2.17 20 % Pre-Tax Non-GAAP Adjustments, net** $(13.2) $0.7 $(13.9) **For details see table 2 and 3 of the news release.

“I’m proud of our talented team for delivering another year of standout financial performance in 2024,” said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO, Trane Technologies. “We achieved record financial results with strong organic revenue growth of 12%, powerful free cash flow conversion of 109% and adjusted earnings per share growth of 24% – our fourth consecutive year of earnings per share growth of 20% or more.

Since launching Trane Technologies in 2020, we have delivered a compound annual revenue growth rate of 12%, realized free cash flow conversion of 108% of adjusted net earnings, expanded EBITDA margins by 400 basis points and deployed approximately $12 billion of capital. With our focused sustainability strategy, proven business operating system, and relentless investment in future growth and innovation, we expect continued strong performance in 2025 and are well positioned to deliver differentiated shareholder returns over the long term.”

Highlights from the Fourth Quarter of 2024 (all comparisons against fourth-quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted):

Delivered strong revenue, operating income, EBITDA and EPS growth.

Strong bookings of $4.7 billion , up 3 percent; organic bookings were up 2 percent.

, up 3 percent; organic bookings were up 2 percent. Enterprise reported revenues and organic revenues were both up 10 percent.

GAAP operating margin was up 110 basis points, adjusted operating margin was up 70 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 110 basis points.

Strong volume growth, positive price realization and productivity more than offset inflation. The Company also continued high levels of business reinvestment.

Fourth-Quarter Business Review (all comparisons against fourth-quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Americas Segment: innovates for customers in the North America and Latin America regions. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating, cooling and ventilation systems, building controls and solutions, energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.

$, millions Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y

Change Bookings $3,676.5 $3,625.2 1 % 1 % Net Revenues $3,802.5 $3,390.3 12 % 11 % GAAP Operating Income $685.0 $566.8 21 % GAAP Operating Margin 18.0 % 16.7 % 130 bps Adjusted Operating Income $669.3 $562.6 19 % Adjusted Operating Margin 17.6 % 16.6 % 100 bps Adjusted EBITDA $741.4 $613.5 21 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.5 % 18.1 % 140 bps

Bookings of $3.7 billion , up 1 percent. Strong Commercial HVAC bookings, up high single-digits.

, up 1 percent. Strong Commercial HVAC bookings, up high single-digits. Reported revenues were up 12 percent, including approximately 1 percentage point related to acquisitions. Organic revenues were up 11 percent.

GAAP operating margin was up 130 basis points, adjusted operating margin was up 100 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 140 basis points.

Strong volume growth, positive price realization and productivity more than offset inflation. The Company also continued high levels of business reinvestment.

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment: innovates for customers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. The EMEA segment encompasses heating, cooling and ventilation systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.

$, millions Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y

Change Bookings $614.8 $570.2 8 % 9 % Net Revenues $690.3 $654.6 5 % 7 % GAAP Operating Income $119.8 $111.7 7 % GAAP Operating Margin 17.4 % 17.1 % 30 bps Adjusted Operating Income $119.1 $111.7 7 % Adjusted Operating Margin 17.3 % 17.1 % 20 bps Adjusted EBITDA $130.4 $122.4 7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.9 % 18.7 % 20 bps

Strong bookings up 8 percent; organic bookings up 9 percent.

Reported revenues were up 5 percent including approximately 2 percentage points of negative foreign exchange impact. Organic revenues were up 7 percent.

GAAP operating margin was up 30 basis points, adjusted operating margin was up 20 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 20 basis points.

Strong volume growth, positive price realization and productivity more than offset inflation. The Company also continued high levels of business reinvestment.

Asia Pacific Segment: innovates for customers throughout the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific segment encompasses heating, cooling and ventilation systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.

$, millions Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y

Change Bookings $367.8 $339.1 8 % 8 % Net Revenues $381.2 $379.2 1 % 1 % GAAP Operating Income $94.3 $85.7 10 % GAAP Operating Margin 24.7 % 22.6 % 210 bps Adjusted Operating Income $96.1 $84.9 13 % Adjusted Operating Margin 25.2 % 22.4 % 280 bps Adjusted EBITDA $100.9 $89.7 12 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26.5 % 23.7 % 280 bps

Reported and organic bookings both up 8 percent.

Reported and organic revenues were both up 1 percent.

GAAP operating margin was up 210 basis points, adjusted operating margin was up 280 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 280 basis points.

Positive price realization and productivity more than offset inflation. The Company also continued high levels of business reinvestment.

Full-Year 2024 Results (all comparisons against full-year 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Financial Comparisons – Full-year Continuing Operations

$, millions except EPS 2024 2023 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y Change Bookings $20,286 $18,281 11 % 11 % Net Revenues $19,838 $17,678 12 % 12 % GAAP Operating Income $3,500 $2,894 21 % GAAP Operating Margin 17.6 % 16.4 % 120 bps Adjusted Operating Income $3,487 $2,888 21 % Adjusted Operating Margin 17.6 % 16.3 % 130 bps Adjusted EBITDA $3,846 $3,184 21 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.4 % 18.0 % 140 bps GAAP Continuing EPS $11.35 $8.89 28 % Adjusted Continuing EPS $11.22 $9.04 24 %

Strong bookings of $20.3 billion , up 11 percent.

, up 11 percent. Reported and organic revenues were both up 12 percent.

GAAP operating margin was up 120 basis points, adjusted operating margin was up 130 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 140 basis points.

Strong volume, positive price realization and productivity more than offset inflation. The Company also continued high levels of business reinvestment.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

$, millions 2024 2023 Y-O-Y Change Cash From Continuing Operating Activities Y-T-D $3,178 $2,427 $751 Free Cash Flow Y-T-D* $2,789 $2,151 $638 Working Capital/Revenue* 0.8 % 3.0 % 220 bps decrease Cash Balance 31 December $1,590 $1,095 $495 Debt Balance 31 December $4,770 $4,780 ($10)

Full-year 2024 cash flow from continuing operating activities was $3.2 billion .

. Full-year 2024 free cash flow was $2.8 billion , 109 percent of adjusted net earnings.

, 109 percent of adjusted net earnings. For full-year 2024, the Company deployed or committed $2.5 billion including approximately $760 million for dividends, approximately $470 million for M&A and $1.3 billion for share repurchases.

including approximately for dividends, approximately for M&A and for share repurchases. The Company expects to continue to pay a competitive and growing dividend and to deploy 100 percent of excess cash to shareholders over time.

Full-Year 2025 Guidance

The Company expects full-year 2025 reported revenue growth of approximately 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent; organic revenue growth of approximately 7 percent to 8 percent versus full-year 2024.

The Company expects GAAP and adjusted continuing EPS for full-year 2025 of $12.70 to $12.90 .

to . Additional information regarding the Company’s 2025 guidance is included in the Company’s earnings presentation found at www.tranetechnologies.com in the Investor Relations section.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more information, visit tranetechnologies.com.

2/6/2025

