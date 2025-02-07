Boloni Opens Its First Experience Centre in Singapore

Setting new benchmarks in spatial design, Boloni’s inaugural Experience Centre in Singapore highlights its innovative expertise, offering tailored solutions that blend luxury living with exceptional craftsmanship

SINGAPORE, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Boloni, a pioneer in contemporary modular carpentry and premium interior furnishing solutions, proudly announces the opening of its first Boloni Experience Centre in Singapore. Located at Delta House, this 5,000 sq ft showroom marks Boloni’s inaugural footprint in the Republic and underscores its commitment to bringing trendsetting design and holistic home solutions to the region.



Boloni Singapore unveils its first Experience Centre at Delta House, redefining luxury living with cutting-edge interior design and modular craftsmanship. Explore bespoke home solutions in this 5,000 sq ft showroom.

Since its establishment in 1992 in China, Boloni has evolved into a globally recognised brand, renowned for its innovative approach to interior design and furnishing. With over 500 dealership showrooms across China, Asia and Australia, including key cities like Shanghai, Beijing and Sydney; and a star-studded roster of clients, Boloni’s expansion into Singapore represents its dynamic growth and forward-thinking ethos.

A New Milestone for Southeast Asia

Boloni’s unique value proposition lies in its one-stop, total solution approach to home customisation. Unlike European models that specialise in specific areas such as kitchens or doors, Boloni offers complete housing solutions, from whole-house customisation to soft furnishings. This philosophy ensures superior quality, consistency, and a seamless customer experience.

“This marks an exciting milestone for Boloni as we partner The Modular Builder (TMB) to bring our expertise and innovative solutions to Singapore. Our Singapore Experience Centre reflects Boloni’s commitment to redefining modern living with a blend of design, functionality, and technology,” says Frank Cai, Founder of Boloni. “We believe this centre will inspire homeowners and designers alike, showcasing the possibilities of a truly customised living experience.”

“Our vision for Boloni Singapore Experience Center is to become the premier architectural design and build hub for landed homes in Singapore,” says Benedict Choa, CEO of Boloni Singapore and The Modular Builder (TMB), the parent company of Boloni Singapore.

“Delta House serves as a vibrant community for landed homeowners and developers, bringing together expertise and innovation for Singapore’s landed properties. Our team of award-winning architects and builders, recognized by BCA Merit Awards, exemplifies excellence in the industry. Simply put, we offer a comprehensive one-stop solution for value-driven engineering and luxury lifestyle design, tailored to meet the unique needs of individual homeowners.”

The Built Industry’s Dream Team

As a leader in product innovation and design, Boloni continually collaborates with artists, designers, and fashion houses to stay ahead of trends. The brand appeals to discerning clients, typically owners of landed property and GCB (Good Class Bungalows) who value luxury living and exceptional quality. Long-term plans include expansion into commercial projects, such as hospitality, condo development and retail spaces.

True to its collaborative spirit, Boloni offers a network of global collaborators and local partners with keen insight into the market. Helming the brand’s residential projects is architect Kee Jing Zhi, COO of Boloni Singapore and founder of the award-winning architectural practice Freight Architects. Fronting the commercial projects is Ma Hong Kai, a multidisciplinary specialist and architect from Beijing, who has an impressive track record of designing high-profile projects for global auto brands such as Land Rover, BMW, Rolls Royce, Bentley and Audi.

“The Experience Centre showcases how quality living can seamlessly integrate with sophisticated design aspirations. It offers a diverse range of styles and finishes that enables clients to realise their vision of their dream homes through a designer’s eye and high-quality furnishings,” says Kee, who is also the designer of the Experience Centre’s impressive interiors.

Integrated Design House

The Boloni Experience Centre unfolds in a series of meticulously appointed spaces where versatile technology and design converge, showcasing various settings, from high-end residential bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens, and dining spaces to hospitality-led spaces with ambience that inspire awe and confidence among customers. Its multifaceted showrooms provide the flexibility for use as an events space. Plans are in the pipeline for a series of lifestyle activities and events to showcase the Centre as an integrated design house.

Boloni’s modular carpentry system promotes sustainability by enabling recycling and upcycling, reflecting the brand’s commitment to green practices. “All our wood materials are cultivated for long-term sustainability, adhering to European standard E1 levels with formaldehyde emissions below 0.5 mg/L,” Choa remarks.

The Singapore showroom is just the beginning of Boloni’s ambitious plans in Southeast Asia. The brand is set to open a showroom in Bali in the first half of 2025, with further expansion opportunities in Vietnam.

Delta House, 2 Alexandra Road #01-01, Singapore 159919

Operating Hours: 10 AM – 7 PM daily except Sunday

About Boloni Singapore

Boloni Singapore is the first Singapore outpost of Boloni International, a globally recognised brand established in 1992 in China. Renowned for its holistic home solutions, Boloni offers customisation and premium furnishing for residential and commercial spaces. With its innovative designs and state-of-the-art technology, Boloni Singapore is poised to transform the local interior design landscape, catering to discerning homeowners and businesses.

Annex

Key Executive Management, Boloni Singapore

Benedict Choa, Chief Executive Officer

Benedict Choa is a Singaporean entrepreneur with a background in Business Management from Monash University, Australia. His interest in civil engineering inspired ventures in real estate and hospitality. In 2019, Choa founded The Modular Builder (TMB) introducing modular interior design solutions to Singapore. In 2024, he partnered Boloni International to establish the Boloni Experience Centre, a 5,000 sq ft showroom at Delta House which opened in January 2025. Choa also co-founded KAPA Design Co in 2023, providing bespoke turnkey design-and-build solutions. As CEO, his vision focuses on creating collaborations between home owners and developers with architects and designers to create luxurious spaces using high-quality Boloni products.

Kee Jing Zhi, Chief Operating Officer

An award-winning architect, Kee Jing Zhi graduated from the National University of Singapore and RMIT University. One of his earliest accomplishments is his work with Wilkinson Eyre Architects in London on the iconic Gardens by the Bay. In 2015, Kee co-founded Freight Architects, known for its bold, sustainable designs and innovative approach to architecture, specialising in residential, commercial, and hospitality projects.

He later co-founded KAPA Design Co, a multidisciplinary consultancy offering property development and design services.

Kee’s extensive career spans over 20 years, with a portfolio that includes luxury residences and urban developments across Asia. His design philosophy emphasizes sustainability, adaptability, and the integration of progressive technology, ensuring each project harmonizes with its environment and meets the needs of modern living.

Notable projects include the award-winning Skool4Kidz Campus and Oku House. His work has been featured in key design and luxury lifestyle media titles such as Design and Architecture, CNA Luxury, Business Times, Home & Décor and Habitus.

As COO, Kee works closely with Boloni’s design and development teams, merging his architectural acumen with the brand’s state-of-the-art modular carpentry to craft bespoke living spaces tailored to each client’s unique vision.

Ma Hong Kai, Commercial Director



A graduate of Beijing University of Technology, Ma Hong Kai has nearly three decades of expertise in urban planning, architectural/interior design, project management; and planning, construction and builder operations. On the TMB commercial front, Ma Hong Kai, a multidisciplinary specialist and architect from Beijing, has an impressive track record of designing high-profile projects for global brands such as Land Rover, BMW, Rolls Royce, Bentley, and Audi, as well as leading Chinese automotive companies like NIO and Zeekr.

As Commercial Director, Ma will oversee the commercial sector of Boloni Singapore, covering retail, offices and hotels, establishing design standards for all projects, translating client brand concepts into designs that align with company ethos and ensuring seamless integration of premium materials and designs.