Bravely Exploring New Pathways to Harness Future Energy: State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company’s Commitment to High-Quality Local Economic and Social Development

On February 5, the Changzhou Municipal Government convened the City Enterprise Development Conference, where State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company was honored with the "Special Major Contribution Award" and recognized as a "Five-Star Modern Service Industry Enterprise."

In 2024, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company will focus on supporting the city’s ambitious goal of becoming a trillion-yuan economy and restarting its development. The company will strengthen its power grid infrastructure, enhance service quality, and pursue two new initiatives to fully support the high-quality economic and social development of Changzhou.

To ensure robust power grid infrastructure and stable electricity supply, thereby fully supporting local economic growth, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has taken proactive measures. On February 5, the first working day of the Year of the Snake, the company coordinated with various stakeholders of the Changzhou West 500 kV Transmission and Transformation Project to discuss construction progress and subsequent plans, ensuring timely resumption of work after the holiday period.

To meet the electricity demand for the economic and social development of Jiangsu Province and the Yangtze River Delta region by the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan, several clean and efficient power supply projects have been initiated in Jiangsu, including the expansion of two 1 million kilowatt units at National Energy Changzhou. The Changzhou West 500 kV Transmission and Transformation Project is a key grid-supporting project that began construction in August 2024.

In 2024, Changzhou Power Supply will proactively address local development needs by continuously strengthening the grid structure and ensuring stable power supply. After a year and a half of efforts, the Wunan Substation’s main transformation and capacity increase project was successfully commissioned, completing the entire line of the U Fengshan-Wunan single-to-double transformation project, significantly enhancing the power supply capacity of the Wunan region. The company has also optimized project construction milestones to ensure seamless integration with major municipal projects such as the renovation of Tenglong Avenue. Non-power outage operations have increased by 12%, and customers are now experiencing uninterrupted power supply and worry-free electricity usage.

To provide excellent service and benefit the people, Changzhou Power Supply is committed to improving the quality of life and well-being. Since the resumption of work in the New Year, the newly constructed power supply business hall in the Changzhou Economic Development Zone has been undergoing intensive preparations before opening. This business hall, relocated from the original Qishuyan Power Supply Business Hall, will adopt an innovative management model featuring “initial unmanned intelligent services followed by manual assistance,” and offer interactive display experiences for new energy, light storage, and charging smart microgrids, optimizing the power business environment.

In 2024, Changzhou Power Supply adheres to the principle of “people-oriented electricity industry” and integrates into local development to serve customers more efficiently. By deeply understanding enterprise development plans and electricity demands, the company has proactively engaged in major project coordination, ensuring timely power delivery for significant projects in 82 provinces and cities, including Changhai Composite Materials. The company has piloted “government + power” grid services, introduced online power AI grid assistants, and bridged the last 100 meters of service to the public. Additionally, it promotes the “one-stop service” concept, relying on Changzhou’s “municipal E-installation” system to provide joint services for water, electricity, and network businesses.

To pursue two new initiatives and assist in achieving the “double carbon” goals, Changzhou Power Supply is dedicated to promoting innovation momentum. Recently, the “I Want to Build a Microgrid” system developed by Changzhou Power Supply is undergoing final commissioning and is scheduled to enter trial operation on February 12. This system will help users obtain suitable microgrid construction solutions and provide professional technical support and guidance for microgrid construction and operation. Last year, Changzhou, known as the “capital of new energy,” made significant strides in microgrid development. Changzhou Power Supply bravely embarked on a new path toward carbon neutrality, initiating the establishment of the Changzhou Smart Microgrid Development Alliance, focusing on building a new energy pattern characterized by “government promotion, power supply demonstration, enterprise implementation, and social construction,” and constructing 374 smart microgrid application scenarios.

Furthermore, Changzhou Power Supply launched the province’s first virtual power plant monitoring and management platform, aggregating resources such as light storage, heating, cooling, and electricity totaling 598,000 kilowatts, and established the province’s first municipal virtual power plant management center. Five pilot residential communities with orderly charging systems have been built, along with 14 integrated “light storage and charging” charging stations, including five-star smart charging stations, serving the city’s green travel initiatives. To provide “one-stop” grid-connected services, Changzhou’s photovoltaic installed capacity reached 3.74 million kilowatts in 2024, marking a 59% increase.