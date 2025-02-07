Snail Games Unveils Ambitious Lineup for GDC 2025, Featuring Major Reveals, Exclusive Previews, and New Partnerships

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, Snail Games is thrilled to announce its presence at the 2025 Game Developers Conference (GDC), with an extensive lineup of exciting updates, first-look reveals, and new partnerships to highlight their growth strategy.

GDC Highlights Include:

Major Updates for ARK: Fans of the ARK franchise can look forward to groundbreaking new content announcements as Snail Games expands on this iconic series’ legacy.

Bellwright Breakthroughs: Discover the next steps in the evolution of Bellwright, as they reveal their roadmap towards 1.0 and expand to new platforms.

Unannounced Title: Snail Games USA set to give a first look at a new game being developed in house, at GDC.

Showcasing New Partnerships: For the first time in person, Snail Games will spotlight collaborations with new partners on Echoes of Elysium, Robots at Midnight, and Honeycomb: The World Beyond, setting the stage for an exciting future together.



For The Stars: Attendees will get exclusive insight at For The Stars, Snail Games open-world sandbox survival MMO focused on exploration, scientific discovery, and ingenuity directly from the developers themselves.

A Vision for Growth

GDC 2025 also offers an opportunity to highlight Snail Games’ broader vision for the future, including our ongoing growth strategy, commitment to fostering innovation, and expanded partnerships. Senior executives will be available to discuss the company’s trajectory, market performance, and the evolving role of Snail Games within the global gaming industry.

Meet Snail Games at GDC 2025

Snail Games will be located at Booth #S1149 offering press attendees a chance to connect with our team and dive deeper into Snail’s projects. For additional details, interviews, and opportunities to learn more about our projects and strategy, reach out to press@snailgamesusa.com

For creators interested in collaborative opportunities, please reach out to creatordirect@noiz.gg

About Snail Games

Snail Games is a leading global developer and publisher, known for delivering innovative, immersive gaming experiences across a range of genres and platforms. With a legacy of technological innovation and a focus on community engagement, Snail Games is shaping the future of interactive entertainment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s presence at the 2025 Game Developers Conference (GDC), which will include an extensive lineup of exciting updates, including groundbreaking new content announcements, first-look reveals, including a first look at a new game being developed in house, at GDC, and new partnerships to highlight Snail’s growth strategy. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on April 1, 2024 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, including the Company’s Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:

Investors:

investors@snail.com

Press:

media@snail.com