Global communication ambassador explores intl. commercial services in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Shenzhen Daily:



Tafadzwa Mackenzie Kadere from the U.K. introduces an International-Friendly Merchant at Qianhai Uniway.

Tafadzwa Mackenzie Kadere (Taf), a Shenzhen Global Communication Ambassador from the U.K., recently visited the Qianhai Uniway shopping mall in the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen, located in Guangdong Province, South China. He explored the international shopping services provided by the merchants in the mall.

Not long before Taf’s visit, Qianhai unveiled its first batch of “International-Friendly Shopping Areas” and “International-Friendly Merchants,” aimed at providing a more welcoming shopping experience for international residents. Both Qianhai Uniway and Breeze Valley at the Qianhai MixC shopping mall were recognized as the first “International-Friendly Shopping Areas,” each featuring over 15 stores certified as “International-Friendly Merchants.”

To qualify as an “International-Friendly Merchant,” a store must offer international payment options and provide bilingual menus and service lists. Additionally, staff members are required to have basic English communication skills, and some merchants can provide fluent English services. Employees who meet these standards wear smiley face badges on their shirts.

At the entrance of a Western-style restaurant, Taf discovered a sign indicating the establishment’s status as an International-Friendly Merchant. With the assistance of staff wearing smiley face badges, he smoothly completed the ordering and payment processes and enjoyed a delightful afternoon tea.

At a bar offering a variety of wines and snacks, the bilingual menu clearly listed the names and ingredients of the dishes, allowing Taf to feel comfortable and informed about what he was eating. The availability of English services also made him feel at home.

Additionally, at the reception desk of Qianhai Uniway, Taf found English instructions on how to link a bank card with WeChat and Alipay for convenient electronic payments, which is particularly useful for overseas visitors unfamiliar with local electronic payment methods.

With initiatives like the launch of International-Friendly Shopping Areas and International-Friendly Merchants, Qianhai’s international livability and business environment are steadily improving. This year, Qianhai plans to make further efforts to cultivate a more international atmosphere and transform this vibrant area into a hub for cultural integration in Shenzhen.

The “Shenzhen Global Communication Ambassador Program,” initiated by EyeShenzhen in June 2023, invites influential international individuals to share stories about Shenzhen’s urban development and foster an international communication community through various media platforms.