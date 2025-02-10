Concordia International School Shanghai Recognized as ITEEA STEM School of Excellence

SHANGHAI, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Concordia International School Shanghai has been honored with the prestigious title of ITEEA 2024-25 STEM School of Excellence—the only K-12 school in Asia to earn this recognition. Sponsored by Siemens and recognized by the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association (ITEEA), this distinction celebrates the school’s commitment to delivering an outstanding Integrative STEM education experience.



ITEEA’s STEM School of Excellence Recognition Program highlights schools that excel in fostering engineering and technological literacy among their students. The award celebrates educators, administrators, and stakeholders who are making a significant impact through innovative practices and instructional strategies.

Guided by the philosophy that every student should feel empowered to engage with STEM, Concordia encourages participation in STEM-related courses, projects, and activities across grade levels. This includes exciting opportunities like VEX Robotics, drone competitions, and citizen science projects. Through hands-on experiences that connect to real-world problem-solving, students shine brightly with their passion and interest in these fields. They challenge themselves, present research results at international events, and rack up accolades and competition victories, while also laying a strong foundation for their future careers.

The school doesn’t just focus on nurturing future innovators within the campus; it also extends its passion for STEM through outreach and service-learning projects. This includes sharing STEM literacy at Maker Faire events, teaching drone technology to left-behind students in rural China, and setting up computer labs in underserved schools in Nepal.

Another standout of Concordia’s application is the annual High School Career Day, which inspires students as they explore future career paths. This cornerstone event brings together distinguished professionals from a variety of industries to share their career journeys, insights, and advice, providing invaluable guidance to Concordia students.

Dr. Yujiro Fujiwara, STEM Coordinator and High School Math Teacher at Concordia, reflected on the recognition, saying, “This process has been a valuable opportunity for us to reflect on our journey, celebrate our achievements, and identify ways to continue improving. We are truly grateful to ITEEA and Siemens for promoting excellence in STEM education and for providing a platform for schools like ours to evaluate programs, share best practices, and connect with a broader community striving for continued improvement.”

As part of this honor, Concordia will be celebrated at the ITEEA 2025 Conference in St. Louis, Missouri. The school will receive a STEM School of Excellence Banner during the Closing General Session on Saturday, April 5, 2025. The event offers a platform for recognized schools to connect with peers and share their successes in advancing STEM education.

Concordia’s dedication to fostering curiosity, innovation, and technological literacy reflects its broader mission to nurture bright futures. By creating opportunities for students to engage meaningfully with STEM disciplines, Concordia empowers them to become thoughtful, skilled, and inspired contributors to the global community.

