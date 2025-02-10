Ricoh recognised by Gartner® in its first 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for Document Management

TOKYO, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ricoh has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in its 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for Document Management, report. This is the first time Gartner has published this Magic Quadrant™.

In today’s rapidly evolving workplace, effective document management and process automation have become core components for competitive differentiation. Globally, businesses are facing unprecedented challenges: managing increasing volumes of digital and physical documents, ensuring regulatory compliance including protecting sensitive information, all whilst maintaining operational efficiency.

Gartner defines the Document Management market as the capabilities required of a provider to deliver the tools and practices used to capture, store, process and access documents and content in support of personal, team and enterprise needs. Ricoh is one of 15 companies positioned within this Magic Quadrant.

The Ricoh Process Automation suite of own IP configurable solutions enables the company to support customers around the world in making their people’s time more productive and accelerating revenue realization. This is achieved through automating document-heavy processes, expediting repetitive tasks, streamlining business complexity, and enabling a digital workplace experience.

Takahiro Irisa, Senior Corporate Officer and President of Ricoh Digital Services Business Unit, Ricoh Company, Ltd., says: “In a global market where businesses are seeking to create their customers’ experience, optimizing operational efficiency, effective document management and process automation solutions are more critical than ever. We believe this recognition from Gartner underscores the effectiveness of our offerings in solving the diverse business challenges facing our customers.

We are committed to creating people-first workspaces that enhance business performance and inspire individual potential. That’s why we will continue to invest in our digital services and technologies to adapt our solutions to evolving customer needs.”

Click here to access your complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Document Management.

Gartner Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

-Ends-

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Document Management, Tim Nelms, Marko Sillanpaa, Max Goss, Chris Jackson, 18 December 2024.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support the digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimise business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh’s global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organisational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2024, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,348 billion yen (approx. 15.5 billion USD).

It is Ricoh’s mission and vision to empower individuals to find ‘Fulfillment through Work’ by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realise a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

###

© 2025 RICOH ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.