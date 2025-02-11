2025 Taipei Lantern Festival Dazzles with “Lucky Snake Comes”

Taipei Mayor Chiang joined the crowd in lighting up the main lantern.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 February 2025 – The 2025 Taipei Lantern Festival lit up the city on the evening of February 2, kicking off with a grand opening ceremony in Ximending. Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an joined the crowd in lighting up the 13-meter-tall main lantern,. This vibrant and innovative design, blending local street culture with dazzling lights, marks the grand start of this year’s celebrations.

Spanning four themed zones, the festival showcases a fusion of diverse artistic expressions and local cultural heritage. From now until February 16, the entire festival will be illuminated daily from 17:00 to 22:00. Visitors can enjoy an immersive festive atmosphere created by the spectacular main lantern show, creative light installations, captivating stage performances, and dynamic street acts.

Mayor Chiang said that this year’s festival is bigger and better than ever. The main lantern features two oversized, endearing eyes and even a sticking-out tongue, both adding a playful touch and symbolizing boundless vitality. He also encouraged everyone to explore the various beautifully crafted lantern displays across the festival grounds.

The 2025 Taipei Lantern Festival opened, immediately attracting huge crowds.

Despite light rain during the opening ceremony, Mayor Chiang remarked that “water brings prosperity” and that it promises to be a thriving year filled with success, fortune, and prosperity. He expressed his delight in unveiling the festival alongside distinguished guests and festivalgoers, wishing everyone a Happy Lunar New Year and prosperity in all endeavors. He closed his remarks with Everything is good, a playful pun on the four animals Snake, Horse, Dragon, and Crane.

Following the opening ceremony, Mayor Chiang toured the Zhonghua Road exhibition area, where he explored crossover music-themed lantern installations, including Taipei Gramophone by Lim Giong and The Tree Awaiting Harvest by TERU , both internationally recognized musicians , as well as lantern displays from Taipei’s international partner cities.

Since the festival grounds are conveniently located near Metro Taipei’s Beimen Station, Ximen Station, and Taipei Main Station as well as Metro Taoyuan’s A1 Station, the city government’s Department of Information and Tourism calls on visitors to use public transportation for a hassle-free experience. For more details on lantern displays, performances, and nearby attractions, visit the 2025 Taipei Lantern Festival’s official website: https://2025lanternfestival.travel.taipei/.Hashtag: #2025TaipeiLanternFestival

