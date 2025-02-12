Capture.HK is Commissioned by Actor Kwok Fung to Restore his 30 Years of Family Memories Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Customers digitalise memories with their spouses enjoy 20% off Valentine’s Day offer



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 February 2025 – CaptureTM Hong Kong, a leading analogue media digitisation provider, has been commissioned by actor Kwok Fung to restore his memories with his family, friends and fellow artists in his 30 years of career.

Born in 1951, Kwok Fung is a revered actor with a career spanning television and cinema. As a graduate of TVB’s first artist training program in 1971, Kwok gained widespread acclaim for his roles in classics such as A Step Into the Past (2001), Can’t Buy Me Love (2010), and The Fearless Duo (1984). His versatility and dedication have cemented his legacy as a beloved icon in Hong Kong. With Kwok’s memories spread over diversified formats of media such as photo albums, photographs, negatives, videotapes, slides, and film reels, comprehensive expertise in handling various types of analogue media is essential to accomplish the mission.

“In addition to my actor career that brought joyful experiences with audiences, memories with my family are one of the most valuable parts of my life,” said Kwok Fung. “Thanks to Capture HK, photos and videos taken decades ago with my family, especially those with my wife, were restored, enhanced, and preserved properly in digital formats. I can now revisit those memories at a better quality easily like those moments just happened last year.”

The partnership with Kwok Fung and Watt Asia, a premier Hong Kong advertising and media company, is a testament to the commitment to preserving Hong Kong’s cultural heritage and family legacies. “Humour is the best way to connect with audiences,” said Kwong Tang, Marketing Director of Watt Asia. “Capture.HK provides a service that every Hong Kong household needs to be aware of. We’re proud of our creative approach in making this campaign both entertaining and educational.”

“At Capture.HK, we believe digitisation helps to preserve people’s memories forever, keeping them as fresh as the moment they were experienced and safe from fading and wear, added Jason Law, Chief Product Officer of Capture.HK. “Partnering with Watt Asia and Mr. Kwok, we would like to encourage everyone in Hong Kong to rediscover their youth and preserve their legacy. Through digitisation, family stories could be passed down for generations.

Valentine’s Day Offering: 20% off for Digitising Memories with Spouses

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Capture.HK invites everyone in Hong Kong to take the first step in safeguarding moments with their spouses like Kwok Fung. Customers digitising their cherished memories with their partners in February would enjoy a 20% discount regardless of media type – no matter whether photo albums, photos, videotapes or negative films.

Don’t miss this chance to preserve your love story— digitise now!

About Capture.HK

Capture.HK is the leading analogue media digitisation service provider in Hong Kong. We digitise analogue media (photo albums, photographs, videotapes, digital media like USB Flash Drive, Compact Flash, DVD, etc) and slides, using our proprietary technology. Capture.HK is the only service that saves memories directly to Google Photos through secure Google authentication. In the USA, we have cooperated with Fujifilm, Google and retail giants like Walmart and Costco, to help more than 12 million families and organisations to safeguard their memories.

About Watt

WATT (We Are The Trend) is a marketing solutions agency driven by a team of passionate and dedicated professionals. With a focus on creativity and innovation, WATT specialises in crafting impactful and engaging campaigns that leave a lasting impression. Whether it’s through digital media, branding, or integrated marketing strategies, WATT is committed to delivering fun, memorable, and trendsetting solutions that resonate with audiences and elevate brands.