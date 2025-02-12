HEARTS ON FIRE DEBUTS AT BERGDORF GOODMAN

An exclusive launch of statement pieces from the Barre and Inside Out collections

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HEARTS ON FIRE, the international jewelry brand known for the unparalleled sparkle of its diamonds, announces its debut at New York City’s iconic Bergdorf Goodman.

From today through February 25, 2025, this historic fashion landmark will host an exclusive preview of Hearts On Fire’s newest collection, Inside Out, for a limited time ahead of its nationwide release in April 2025. New statement pieces from Hearts On Fire’s Barre collection, including a Barre Diamond Collar necklace and coordinating Barre Diamond Pavé Bracelet, will also be pre-launched exclusively at the store.

“We are excited to debut Hearts On Fire at the historic Bergdorf Goodman landmark store in New York. Following our global rebrand last year, we continue to evolve our luxury retail network and reach new audiences with the brilliance, sparkle and sheer beauty of our diamonds,” says Rita Maltez, Global President of Hearts On Fire.

Since 1901, Bergdorf Goodman has represented the pinnacle of style, service and modern luxury. A curated assortment from both Hearts On Fire’s collections will be showcased in the Jewelry Salon on the 1st floor.

HEARTS ON FIRE® is a modern diamond jewelry brand renowned for the beauty of its signature cut diamonds.

Since 1996, HEARTS ON FIRE® has set the highest standards of quality and cut to transform nature’s gifts into diamonds of incomparable brilliance. With an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, combined with innovation and creativity, HEARTS ON FIRE® jewelry is designed to bring joy to every moment.

HEARTS ON FIRE® is part of the Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, which acquired the company in 2014 and is sold through HEARTS ON FIRE® boutiques, official website and in 680 jeweler locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.heartsonfire.com.

