Samsung Biologics recognized for leadership band in water security

– Company receives leadership status and A- rating for efficient water resources management

– Recognition reflects Samsung Biologics’ commitment to water security and implementing sustainable practices across operations

INCHEON, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a global contract manufacturing and development organization (CDMO), today announced that it has received ‘Leadership’ status and an A- rating for water security from the Carbon Disclosures Project (CDP), underscoring the company’s efficient water resources management. The company participated in the category for the first time.

CDP is a non-profit organization that evaluates the corporate environmental transparency and performance of over 24,800 companies listed worldwide. The rating recognizes Samsung Biologics’ efforts to implement ESG strategies to improve resilience as well as set goals to manage water pollution and consumption.

“As a sustainable CDMO, we are continuously striving to incorporate ESG principles into our operations to help achieve our net zero transition and provide more sustainable services,” said John Rim, CEO and President of Samsung Biologics. “We are also working alongside leading global pharma companies to encourage our suppliers to build sustainable supply chains and contribute to driving change across the healthcare industry. At Samsung Biologics, we have signed renewable Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and plan to improve water resources management, as well as preemptively assess risks across our operations to minimize environmental impact.”

As the champion of the Supply Chains Working Group within the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) Health Systems Task Force, Samsung Biologics collaborates with global pharma companies as well as the public and private sectors to drive action towards a healthier, sustainable future. The company is accelerating the transition to renewable energy through PPAs and improving Product Carbon Footprint measurements as part of its commitment to achieve net zero by 2050. The global CDMO has also been making efforts to reduce emissions by utilizing low-carbon technologies, such as high-efficiency boilers and energy monitoring systems, and installing solar panels across its facilities. Samsung Biologics will also continue to improve water-use efficiency.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated, end-to-end CDMO service provider, offering seamless development and manufacturing solutions from cell line development to final aseptic fill/finish as well as laboratory testing support for the biopharmaceutical products we manufacture. Our state-of-the-art facilities are CGMP compliant with bioreactors ranging from small to large scales to serve varying client needs. Maximizing operational efficiency and expanding our capabilities in response to growing biomanufacturing demand, Samsung Biologics offers a combined 604 kL total capacity at Bio Campus I. The company launched Bio Campus II with the construction of Plant 5, which will be operational in April 2025, adding 180 kL biomanufacturing capacity. Additionally, Samsung Biologics America enables the company to work in closer proximity to clients based in the U.S. and Europe. We continue to upgrade our capabilities to accommodate our clients by investing in an ADC facility, mRNA technologies, and additional aseptic filling capacity. As a sustainable CDMO partner of choice, we are committed to on-time, in-full delivery of the products we manufacture with our flexible manufacturing services, operational excellence, and proven expertise.

