Siam Piwat reinforces its position as a Creative Powerhouse in developing global destinations, supporting Bangkok Design Week 2025 with showcases of creative works

BANGKOK, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Siam Piwat, a leading real estate and retail developer, reaffirms its position as a pioneer in creativity-driven global destinations by supporting Bangkok Design Week 2025 with the showcases of exceptional works from Thai and international artists and various activities across its globally renowned shopping centers—Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and ICONSIAM. To create an art and design phenomenon and reinforce its role as a Creative Powerhouse, Siam Piwat is set to continuously introduce unprecedented experiences and deliver inspiration for visitors, promoting Thailand as a global hub for the creative economy.

Chanisa Kaewruen, Head of Creative and Innovation, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd. stated, “Siam Piwat has remained steadfast in its commitment to crafting experiences that continually leave visitors amazed (Be Amazed), inspired (Be Inspired) while playing a key role in revolutionizing the industry (Be Revolutionary) through every generation. We were the first shopping mall in Thailand to open creative spaces that make art a part of the everyday lifestyle. As a pioneer, we have introduced new experiences that blend art, culture, innovation, and aesthetics to ensure equal accessibility for everyone.”

“Siam Piwat’s shopping centers serve as hubs of creativity and inspiration. We have continuously collaborated with Thai and international artists, designers, and emerging talents to create world-class works within our malls. Additionally, we actively support the growth of a creative community, fostering its development into one of the largest art communities in Thailand.”

In 2025, Siam Piwat has collaborated with the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) and various partners as a key supporter of Bangkok Design Week 2025, which runs from February 8–23, 2025 with the theme “Design Up+Rising: Facing Challenges with a Positive Twist”. Siam Piwat has provided spaces for Thai and international artists, to showcase their talents in two districts: Siam District—home to Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery—and Khlong San District, ICONSIAM.

Among highlights are “The Future in Our Hand”, a one-of-a-kind sculpture by renowned artist Jaime Hayon, who collaborates with Siam Paragon for the first time in Thailand, and Red Bubble by Donghoon Oh, South Korean contemporary artist. Another one is Reflection You – an immersive art installation by acclaimed artist Arnon Neiysoongnoen, and Visual Merchandising, a creative showcase celebrating Chinese New Year under the theme “Harmony of Prosperity: A New Year’s Awakening.”

ICONSIAM, a pioneer in creating the first Art in Mall experience, presents the showcases of exclusive artworks, art installations, and activities. Highlights include ICONCRAFT X THANIYA : The Stellar Zodiac Collection – An exhibition that tells the story of zodiac signs, and ICONSIAM ART & CULTURE, showcasing invaluable masterpieces that elevate Thai art to the global stage.

Bangkok Design Week 2025 takes place across various districts in Bangkok. Stay updated on exhibition details within Siam Piwat’s shopping centers by following the official Facebook page: Siam Piwat and its shopping centers’ pages at https://www.siampiwat.com/assets/bangkokdesignweek2025