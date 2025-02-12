Three Lao Nationals Arrested in Cross-Border Drug Bust in Thailand

On 11 February, Thai authorities arrested three Lao nationals during a cross-border drug smuggling operation along the Mekong River in Ban Phaeng district, Nakhon Phanom Province.

Thai police intercepted the shipment and arrested three suspects, including two teenagers and one adult.

The suspects are a 16-year-old male from Khammouane Province, a 17-year-old male from Bolikhamxay Province, and a 30-year-old male, also from Bolikhamxay Province.

During the operation, authorities seized 16 sacks of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice,” weighing a total of 658 kilograms. In addition, 58 bundles of methamphetamine tablets were confiscated, amounting to approximately 116,000 pills.

The suspects, along with the seized drugs, were immediately taken to Ban Phaeng Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings. They remain in police custody and are facing prosecution under Thai law.

The operation was carried out following intelligence reports about an imminent drug shipment from Laos into Thailand’s interior through this border area.

This is not the first case in 2025 involving Lao nationals getting arrested for crimes in Thailand.

On 5 February, Thai authorities also arrested eight Lao nationals in a raid on an illegal online gambling operation in Nong Khai Province. The arrested suspects are set to face charges for organizing illegal gambling and promoting it through electronic media, as well as violating immigration laws.