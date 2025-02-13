Ampace & TDK to Showcase Cutting-Edge Energy Solutions at Tokyo Smart Energy Week 2025

TOKYO, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The global energy sector is gearing up for one of the most anticipated events of the year. From February 19 to 21, 2025, Ampace and TDK will jointly exhibit at Tokyo Big Sight (Booth E62-18, East Hall 6) during Smart Energy Week, the largest energy exhibition in Asia.

This time, Ampace will showcase its full-stack energy storage solutions, including market-leading home energy storage, intelligent UPS for data centers, award-winning portable power supplies, and commercial and industrial energy storage solutions. These products aim to drive growth in the new energy sector.

Strategic Alliance for Technological Advancement

Ampace, specializes in medium-sized lithium-ion battery solutions for new energy applications with exceptional safety, reliability, and longevity. TDK, a global leader in electronic materials and components, offers strong localized support in Japan.

Since 2022, Ampace and TDK have been working closely to introduce industry-leading ESS solutions for residential, commercial, and smart grid applications. As of 2024, their combined expertise has secured the No.1 market share in Japan’s home ESS sector, with Ampace’s high-performance products and TDK’s expert team at the TDK’s facility (Nagano Pref.) providing full-lifecycle technical and after-sales support.

Commitment to Sustainability

Ampace has established a comprehensive ESG framework spanning the entire supply chain. Through the “Triple-Ring Governance” model—Environmental Compliance (ISO 14001), Social Responsibility (ISO 45001), and Governance (ISO 27001 & 100% Integrity Agreement Rate)—the company is leading its supply chain towards a green and fair transition. Under this system, Ampace has earned the 2024 EcoVadis Bronze Medal, established a low-carbon park, and achieved 26.29MWp rooftop solar generation for self-consumption.

In Japan, this ESG commitment translates into tangible action: TDK’s nationwide waste management certification enables efficient and reliable battery recycling supply chain optimization. This synergy between environmental impact and commercial success has been key to dominating Japan’s home ESS market.

With TDK’s localized after-sales support system, customers can receive full lifecycle local technical and after-sales support, said the Technical Director of Ampace Japan. This combination of technical strength and service excellence reflects Ampace and TDK’s commitment and determination to deeply cultivate the Japanese market.

Ampace & TDK invite global partners to Booth E62-18 at Tokyo Big Sight to explore the future of zero-carbon energy solutions.