Webull Masters 2025 Kicks Off: an Exciting Stock Trading Competition in Thailand with Over THB170,000 in Prizes

BANGKOK, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Webull Securities (Thailand) Co. Ltd. (“Webull Thailand”), the Thai subsidiary of Webull Corporation (“Webull”), a leading global digital investment platform, has officially announced the launch of the Webull Masters 2025 trading competition for its users in Thailand. This marks Webull Thailand’s inaugural live trading competition, which began on February 10 and will run through March 9, 2025.

The competition will take place over multiple rounds, with participants competing in five events for a chance to win generous rewards and demonstrate their investment skills. Rankings will be determined by participants’ return on investment, with weekly leaderboards published at the end of each week. The top three participants with the highest returns each week will be awarded trading vouchers valued at THB 5,000, THB 3,000, and THB 1,000, respectively. At the end of the competition, the top ten participants on the monthly leaderboard will receive prizes, with the first-place winner taking home a trading voucher worth up to THB 50,000, along with a trophy. The total prize pool for the competition exceeds THB 170,000.

Chonladet Khemarattana, CEO of Webull Thailand, commented, “Thai investors have shown a strong enthusiasm for US stock trading, which inspired us to organize this trading competition. We are encouraged by the love Thai investors have shown for Webull, as we now have over 300,000 registered users. The competition provides an excellent platform for participants to showcase their skills and learn from others. Additionally, we will be promoting investment knowledge during the competition by requiring participants to watch an introductory video, helping them enhance their trading skills.”

Since entering the Thai market last year, Webull has continually optimized its products and services, achieving rapid growth. Earlier this year, Webull was honored with the title of Best Trading Platform for US Stocks by The Global Economics Awards 2024, further validating Webull’s commitment to providing investors with a leading trading platform.

For more details and to participate in the competition, please visit the Webull App, official website, or social media platforms.

About Webull:

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group operates in 15 regions globally and is backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Webull serves more than 20 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures and fractional shares through Webull’s trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Webull Securities (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

Email: marketing@webull.co.th

Telephone number: +66 (0) 2026 5222