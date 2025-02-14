Animal charity Humane Society International Australia becomes ‘Humane World for Animals’ to better encompass mission and global presence

SYDNEY, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Animal charity Humane Society International (HSI) Australia today announced its rebrand to Humane World for Animals to establish clarity in its mission to create lasting change for animals in Australia and around the world. The change takes effect today and underscores the organisation’s global impact while highlighting its commitment to all animals.

For more than 30 years globally, and in Australia, Humane World for Animals ―formerly called Humane Society International―has worked to tackle the root causes of animal cruelty and suffering. Today, to better convey the organisation’s scope and bold work to end animal cruelty, it is joining with other Humane Society entities around the world under one new name and logo that communicates its global, all-animal focus.

“Since our founding, we have continued to adapt to maximise our impact for animals around the world,” says Kitty Block, President and CEO, Humane World for Animals. “This important next step in our historical journey ensures our global mission and work are clearly understood. As our teams around the world work more closely together, uniting under one global brand now reflects our shared vision and strategy.”

In Australia, Humane World for Animals campaigns to end the use of shark nets, for a global end to commercial whaling, to protect native Australian wildlife, for a ban on live lamb cutting and the phase out of battery cages for hens. The organisation also responds to animals in disasters such as floods and bushfires.

Erica Martin, executive director of Humane World for Animals Australia, says, “Our new name reflects that animals are at the heart of all our campaigning efforts. We are united in our efforts to end cruelty and improve the protection of wildlife. And importantly, it gives our Australian supporters even more opportunities to be a part of lasting change for all animals around the world.”

Humane World for Animals has projects in more than 50 countries to tackle animal cruelty including the fur trade, the dog and cat meat trades, factory farming, commercial whaling, trophy hunting and the illegal wildlife trade, animal testing and puppy farming.

To officially launch the rebrand, Humane World for Animals will debut a powerful global video envisioning a future without animal cruelty. Set to a new rendition of Peter Gabriel’s iconic 1977 hit Solsbury Hill recorded by Australian-born global pop superstar Sia, the video brings the organisation’s mission to life. Sia’s version of the song is available for streaming, with her proceeds supporting Humane World for Animals.

“As someone who grew up feeling like she didn’t have a voice, I’ve always felt a deep connection to animals and have developed a strong passion for advocating on their behalf, since they can’t speak for themselves,” says Sia. “I’m honoured to be a part of this project with Humane World for Animals, as they work to make a greater impact for the animals we love.”

“If we want to leave a habitable world for our grandchildren and their own kids, we have to change our relationship with the natural world and with all the wonderful creatures we share it with,” says Peter Gabriel. “I am delighted that Solsbury Hill has been chosen for the Humane World for Animals campaign and hope it may be useful in helping to continue to build a platform of respect, care, and compassion for all sentient beings.”

As part of the rebrand, Humane World for Animals has deployed an integrated marketing campaign, managed and executed by entertainment marketing agency FlyteVu. This includes high-visibility billboards in Australia, Canada, India, New York City and the U.K; TV, streaming as well as audio ads; and a social/digital campaign spanning global reach with support from celebrities and influencers. Strategic counsel was provided by global creative consultancy Lippincott in developing the new name, logo, and brand positioning.

Watch the ad spot and a behind-the-scenes look into its creation. See Humane World for Animals in action . Stream Sia’s “ Solsbury Hill (Humane World for Animals Cover) .”

Download photos/video HERE of our global work

Download photos/video HERE of our Australia programs

About Humane World for Animals

Together, we tackle the root causes of animal cruelty and suffering to create permanent change. With millions of supporters and work happening in over 50 countries, Humane World for Animals—formerly called Humane Society International—addresses the most deeply entrenched forms of animal cruelty and suffering. As the leading voice in the animal protection space, we work to end the cruelest practices, care for animals in crisis and build a stronger animal protection movement. Driving toward the greatest global impact, we aim to achieve the vision behind our name: a more humane world.

