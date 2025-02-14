ASEAN Foundation and Google.org Lead Regional Policy Forum to Drive AI Literacy Forward

JARKATA, Indonesia, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The ASEAN Foundation, supported by Google.org, successfully hosted the 1st Regional Policy Convening of AI Ready ASEAN at ASEAN Headquarters/ASEAN Secretariat, Jakarta, Indonesia, on 12 February 2025.

This event served a key milestone in the implementation of the AI Ready ASEAN initiative, bringing together key stakeholders to foster dialogue and shape policies that will drive AI literacy and innovation across the region.

At the regional forum, policymakers, AI practitioners, and local implementing partners (LIPs) from across ASEAN explored collaborative approaches to developing regulatory frameworks and policy initiatives aimed at accelerating responsible AI adoption, bridging AI literacy gaps, and unlocking opportunities in Southeast Asia.

Key stakeholders include H.E. Prof. Stella Christie, the Vice Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology of Indonesia, H.E. Nararya S. Soeprapto, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for Community and Corporate Affairs, H.E. Ambassador Bovonethat Douangchak, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the ASEAN Foundation and Permanent Representative of Lao PDR to ASEAN, Dr. Piti Srisangnam, Executive Director of the ASEAN Foundation, and Putri Alam, Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google Indonesia.

To explore ASEAN’s AI landscape, the importance of ethical frameworks, and strategies to deliver AI programmes in local communities, the event featured panel discussions with Andreas Tjendra, Director AI Innovation of KORIKA, Dr. Sak Segkhoonthod, Executive Advisor of Electronic Transaction Development Agency (ETDA) and AI Governance Center of ETDA, Agung Pamungkas, Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager of Google Indonesia, Ilan Asqolani, Senior Programme Manager of ASEAN Foundation, Rajeshpal Singh, Director for Mastercard’s Digital Trust Centre of Excellence APAC, Hazremi Hamid, Senior Officer of Digital Economy Division of the ASEAN Secretariat, and Dr. Yeni Herdiyeni, Head of Artificial Intelligence Study Programme of IPB University. The discussions were moderated by Dr. Piti Srisangnam and Mahmudi Yusbi, Head of Strategic Planning and Business Development of the ASEAN Foundation.

“With the rapid advances in AI and machine learning, it’s more important than ever that young people, educators and parents understand the ways it impacts their lives, the role it will play in their future, and the opportunities it affords. Google.org is a proud supporter of the ASEAN Foundation’ AI Ready ASEAN programme, focused on helping young people and inspiring the next generation of AI innovators to use the technology to make a positive impact in society. This support reflects our commitment to help everyone in the region benefit from the AI Opportunities,” said Marija Ralic, Google.org Lead.

This convention also marked the official commencement of the AI Ready ASEAN initiative, launched in October 2024, which aims to enhance AI literacy in ASEAN member states. With a USD 5 million grant from Google.org, the 2.5-year programme aims to equip 5.5 million individuals with essential AI skills.

The 5th ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting held on 16-17 January 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, reinforced the region’s commitment to advancing digital transformation and fostering collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, and experts. Key discussions focused on leveraging AI to unlock ASEAN’s digital economy potential, develop interoperable data protection standards, and promote a secure, inclusive, and innovative digital ecosystem. The meeting also emphasised the vital importance of safeguarding personal data to build trust and inclusivity within the region’s digital landscape.

As a trusted partner of Google.org, the ASEAN Foundation joined four other key partners from Southeast Asia at this esteemed forum. Presenting the AI Ready ASEAN programme to the ten ASEAN Digital Ministers, the Foundation received resoundingly positive feedback for its role in promoting digital literacy and empowering communities to thrive in an AI-driven future. The forum reaffirmed the shared vision of a digitally connected and inclusive ASEAN, driving innovation and prosperity for all.

The policy meeting will contribute to the goals of the ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2025 and ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, which aim to build an inclusive and sustainable digital economy for ASEAN. It also complies with the ASEAN Guide on AI Governance and Ethics, which provides member states guidelines on AI adoption, emphasising fairness, transparency, and accountability.

It is the first out of the four regional events under the AI Ready ASEAN programme. It is also the first of the five key activities, which include trainer training, advanced education, a regional AI awareness campaign, national and regional dialogues, and in-depth AI research across the region.

“As we move into a future shaped by new ideas and technology, it’s important that every community, no matter where they are, has the knowledge and skills to succeed in the age of AI. With the AI Ready ASEAN program, we are dedicated to helping young people, teachers, and families across the region, making sure no one is left behind as AI evolves. By working together, we can close the gap in access to technology and help everyone in ASEAN benefit fully from AI,” said Dr. Piti Srisangnam, Executive Director of the ASEAN Foundation.

The convention proved timely, as the growth of AI and the adoption of digital technologies will triple ASEAN’s digital economy, growing from approximately USD 300 billion to almost USD 1 trillion by 2030. Policies in the Digital Economy Framework Agreement are expected to double the projection, boosting the economy to USD 2 trillion .

Despite the momentum, AI’s maturity in the region remains polarised. The digital divide poses challenges such as poor internet connection and lack of digital literacy programs, slowing down the region’s ambitions to become a premier AI hub. This manifests in the region’s varying level of AI readiness among member states. While Singapore leads the region and ranks second out of 190 countries globally in the Government AI Readiness 2024 Index , Lao PDR, Cambodia, and Myanmar are still in the early stages of AI adoption, ranking at 136th, 145th, and 149th place respectively.

A discussion paper from the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia revealed the importance of implementing “policies in bridging the gap to maximise the potential benefits of AI in the region.” To address the disparities, the study urges member states to make collective efforts both among themselves and within their own countries.

This call to regional action aligns with the measures and initiatives explored during the convention, geared towards accelerating AI adoption and boosting AI literacy among the member states.

ASEAN Foundation’s LIP for Singapore, AI Singapore, believes AI should be made accessible to all, ensuring that individuals—from students to executives—understand and leverage AI in their work. Its narrative revolves around “AI for Singapore, AI for the World”, emphasising both local impact and global relevance. AI Singapore champions AI as a key driver of Singapore’s future economy, bridging the gap between research, industry, and government to drive AI adoption, innovation, and talent development.

The Regional Policy Convention on AI Readiness marks a pivotal step toward democratising AI across ASEAN. By fostering collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and the development of essential policies, the initiative aims to bridge the AI divide and pave the way for a more inclusive and innovative future.

In the next two days, LIPs of AI Ready ASEAN will continue their learning journey with a hands-on masterclass led by Code.org, which explored foundational AI concepts and practical strategies to overcome challenges in AI education. The experience was further enriched by a visit to Google Indonesia’s office, where participants witnessed real-world AI applications, gaining valuable insights and deepening their technical understanding of machine learning.

