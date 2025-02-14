Triller Joins Forces with Baron Davis’ BIG and Influencer Platform REACH for NBA All-Star Weekend

The media powerhouse is taking over NBA All-Star weekend with exclusive content and star-studded experiences, showcasing a new era for digital entertainment

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Triller is making a powerful comeback by teaming up with NBA All-Star Baron Davis’ Business Inside the Game (BIG) and influencer organization, REACH, for an exciting presence at NBA All-Star Weekend. BIG, known for its summits, workshops, and experiences connecting business and social enterprise, joined forces with Triller to create high-profile engagements. This collaboration will bring fans exclusive content, immersive experiences, and top-tier entertainment at the intersection of sports, music, and culture.

BIG and Triller will set up a temporary remote studio in San Francisco to produce exclusive Triller content featuring NBA athletes, artists, and sports business leaders. This premium content will be available exclusively on the Triller app, giving fans unparalleled access to the biggest names in the industry.

“NBA All-Star Weekend is the perfect stage for Triller to showcase its commitment to culture, sports, and innovation. We are thrilled to partner with BIG and REACH to create a dynamic and immersive experience for fans and industry leaders alike,” said Sean Kim, CEO of Triller App.

“Triller isn’t just back – it’s better than it’s ever been. This partnership underscores Triller’s place at the forefront of culture and innovation. We are excited to collaborate with Triller as they continue their incredible resurgence, offering unique and powerful storytelling opportunities for athletes, artists, and entrepreneurs alike.” said Baron Davis, CEO of BIG and a long-time Triller collaborator and investor.

The Triller app has recently undergone a major transformation, unveiling a sleek redesign that has ignited a surge of creators and celebrities flocking to the platform. As uncertainty around TikTok grows, Triller has cemented itself as the go-to destination for music, sports, and culture. With top influencers, athletes, and musicians embracing the platform, Triller is redefining digital entertainment.

“With a new creator studio and fund designed to give creators greater ownership and monetization opportunities, this is just the beginning of Triller’s new era,” said Antoine Grant, General Partner at Evercurrent Brands, a next-generation platform focused on building and scaling brands that drive culture through storytelling. “NBA All-Star Weekend is Triller’s opening game – we’re building a space where athletes, artists, and influencers can take control of their content, collaborate, and create game-changing work on their own terms.”

Some of the biggest names in social media, sports, and culture will be in attendance at NBA All-Star Weekend, including 14-year-old culinary sensation Cooking with Kian, Women’s Basketball stars – including Lauren Fitzmaurice and Mia Mastrov– and Latinx mental health activist and content creator Joseph Arujo, among many others.

With over 6 million social media followers, REACH CEO Dylan Huey, CEO of REACH will also attend the event. “Partnering with Triller for NBA All-Star Weekend is an incredible opportunity to bring together top creators, athletes, and industry leaders in a way that pushes digital entertainment forward,” said Huey, whose agency aims to bridge Gen Z talent with top brands like YouTube and Disney.

The NBA All-Star Weekend collaboration with BIG is yet another milestone solidifying Triller’s dominance in the industry and setting the stage for even bigger things to come.

It’s time to experience the next evolution of digital entertainment.

Here’s where you can catch the action:

Thursday, February 13 – BIG Showcase

Millennium Tower Penthouse, San Francisco

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

A night of exclusive presentations and networking with top industry leaders.

Friday, February 14 – The Draymond Green Show Live Podcast

Empire Studio, San Francisco

7:00 PM – 10:30 PM

NBA star Draymond Green joins Baron Davis for an unfiltered live podcast with surprise guests.

Saturday, February 15 – BIG Summit & Mixer

BIG Summit

Baron Davis’ BIG Summits connect athletes, entrepreneurs, and investors to shape the future of sports, media, and tech. Events include basketball games and post-game networking.

The Hibernia Bank, San Francisco

10:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Join thought leaders for dynamic panels on sports, tech, and business. Don’t miss the exclusive Triller Content Studio!

All-Star Mixer

Modi, San Francisco

7:30 PM – 10:00 PM

An exclusive VIP event hosted by Baron Davis, Silicon Valley Bank, and First Citizens Wealth.

Stay tuned for behind-the-scenes access and exclusive content from Triller. Follow us for live updates and join the conversation using #BIGTrillerAllStarWeekend

Download Triller now to stay tuned on all the events and all the creators, celebrities, and athletes that will be in attendance.

About Business Inside The Game

Business Inside The Game (BIG) is a members-only platform that offers its community networking and thought leadership events, access to a pipeline of investment opportunities, as well as meaningful connections with like-minded professionals. Founded by investor and two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis, BIG represents the eyes and ears of culture in driving innovation in sports, entertainment and technology. BIG embodies a new school way of doing business wherein athletes, multi-hyphenates, startup founders, investors and executives sit at the same table. For membership information visit TeamBig.io and connect with BIG on Linkedin , Instagram and X .

About Triller Group Inc.

Nasdaq: ILLR. Triller Group is a US-based company that operates two main businesses: the newly merged US-based social media operations (Triller Corp.), and the legacy operations of the Company in Hong Kong (“AGBA”).

Triller Corp. is a next generation, AI-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller Corp. uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller Corp. additionally owns Triller Sports, Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC); Amplify.ai, a leading machine-learning, AI platform; and TrillerTV, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service. For more information, visit www.triller.co .

Established in 1993, AGBA is a leading, multi-channel business platform that incorporates cutting edge machine-learning and offers a broad set of financial services and healthcare products to consumers through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. Trusted by over 400,000 individual and corporate customers, the Group is organized into four market-leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business. For more information, please visit www.agba.com .

