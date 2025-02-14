Triller Unveils Exciting New Redesign, Offering Fresh Look and Enhanced User Experience

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Triller, the leading social media and video-sharing platform, is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated redesign, showcasing a completely refreshed look and feel. The new interface provides users with a modern, intuitive, and seamless experience, enhancing the overall journey for content creators and viewers alike.

The new design incorporates bold visual elements, improved navigation, and enhanced customization features, all aimed at empowering users to create and share content more efficiently. With a streamlined layout, the revamped interface provides a more immersive and engaging experience, making it easier to discover, create, and interact with content.

Key Features of Triller’s New Look:

Refined User Interface: A sleek, modern layout that simplifies navigation, offering a more intuitive experience for users across all pages.

Simplified Account Creation: Improved onboarding for faster account creation and greater security.

Faster Performance: Optimized speed and responsiveness, ensuring smoother scrolling and seamless video playback.

In addition to the fresh new design, Triller is also excited to announce that new A-list creators and exclusive communities are launching soon, offering users access to top-tier content, meaningful connections that will inspire creativity across the platform.

“Triller’s growth has been remarkable, and this redesign is just the beginning,” said Sean Kim, CEO of Triller App. “We’ve experienced tremendous momentum, and our expanding creator base is a testament to the platform’s potential. This update is about continuing to innovate and providing the best experience possible for our users, whether they’re creators, fans, or brands.”

Whether you’re an aspiring influencer, a seasoned creator, or simply seeking engaging content, Triller’s new look is designed to provide a more intuitive and unique experience than other platforms.

To discover how Triller is changing the game for creators, visit trillerinc.com and download the app from the Google Play or Apple App Store today!

About Triller Group Inc. Nasdaq: ILLR. Triller Group is a US-based company that operates two main businesses: the newly merged US-based social media operations (Triller Corp.), and the legacy operations of the Company in Hong Kong (“AGBA”).

Triller Corp. is a next-generation, AI-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller Corp. uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller Corp. additionally owns Triller Sports, Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC); Amplify.ai, a leading machine-learning, AI platform; and TrillerTV, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service. For more information, visit www.triller.co .

Established in 1993, AGBA is a leading, multi-channel business platform that incorporates cutting-edge machine learning and offers a broad set of financial services and healthcare products to consumers through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. Trusted by over 400,000 individual and corporate customers, the Group is organized into four market-leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business. For more information, please visit www.agba.com .

