Mingzhu Receives Nasdaq Delisting Notice Subject to Hearing Request

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (“MingZhu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YGMZ ), an elite provider of logistics and transportation services to businesses, today announced that on February 13, 2025, it received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that the Nasdaq staff has determined to delist the Company’s ordinary shares from The Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Delisting Determination”), because the bid price of the Company’s listed securities has closed at less than $1 per share over the previous 30 consecutive business days, and therefore it no longer complies with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”). Normally, a company would be afforded a 180-calendar day period to demonstrate compliance with the Rule. However, pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iv), the Company is not eligible for any compliance period specified in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) due to the fact that the Company effected a reverse stock split on July 1, 2024, or within the prior one-year period.

The Company has until February 20, 2025 to request an appeal of the Delisting Determination to the hearing panel. The Company intends to request such hearing to appeal the Delisting Determination before that date, which will stay the suspension of its securities from the date of the request, during which time such securities will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company is considering all potential options available to it to regain compliance with the aforementioned rules, including seeking shareholders’ approval for a reverse stock split.

About MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: YGMZ )

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is a 4A-rated professional trucking service provider. Based on the Company’s regional logistics terminals in Guangdong Province and Xinjiang Autonomous Region, MingZhu Logistics Holdings offers tailored solutions to our clients to deliver their goods through our network density and broad geographic coverage across the country by a combination of self-owned fleets tractors and trailers and subcontractors’ fleets. For more information, please visit ir.szygmz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected performance, assumptions and any other statements of fact that have not occurred. Any statements that contain the words “may”, “will”, “want”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “calculate” or similar statements that are not factual in nature are to be considered forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or from those expressed in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s strategic objectives, the Company’s future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the Company’s products or services, technological advances, economic trends, the growth of the trucking services market in China, the Company’s reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, fluctuations in China’s macroeconomic conditions, and the risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company’s reports provided to the CSRC (China Security Regulatory Commission). For these and other related reasons, we advise investors not to place any reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to review the Company’s relevant SEC filings for additional factors that may affect the Company’s future results of operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements subsequent to the filing of these documents as a result of changes in particular events or circumstances.