Reolink Makes Wireless Security Camera Systems Accessible to All Homes

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Every homeowner deserves peace of mind when it comes to home security. Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual technology for the home, brings the Wireless Security Camera System specifically designed for beginners. With two easy-to-install battery-powered Wi-Fi cameras, two solar panels, and a central home hub, this all-in-one wireless system makes a convenient and reliable experience accessible to everyone.

Subscription-Free for Local Storage & Multi-Device Management

Reolink Home Hub serves as the central control unit for up to eight Reolink cameras (excluding 4G models), and users can easily access live feeds and playbacks of high-definition main streams from multiple cameras. Once any connected cameras are triggered, the Reolink Home Hub will sound an alarm immediately. It comes with a 64GB microSD card and expandable up to 2×512GB with two microSD card slots, providing secure and privacy management without monthly fees.

Argus 4 Pro Wireless Security System for Day & Night Vibrant Color

The Reolink Home Hub system includes two of Reolink’s award-winning Argus 4 Pro cameras – the world’s first 4K battery-powered camera with 180° panoramic view, and two 6-watt solar panels for comprehensive security coverage. Each camera features ColorX Technology, delivering vibrant, crystal-clear footage even in low-light conditions, without relying on infrared lights. Starting today, the Argus 4 Pro wireless security system is on sale for $629.99 on the Reolink website, minus an extra 5% discount with the code “hub021705”.

Argus PT Ultra Wireless Security System for 360° All-Around Coverage

Pairing two 4K pan-tilt standalone Reolink Argus PT Ultra cameras with two 6-watt solar panels, this system offers flexible and reliable security for users at home. The Argus PT Ultra features an impressive 355-degree pan and 140-degree tilt, ensuring a blindspot-free viewing experience. Customers can buy it on the Reolink website and Amazon for $499.99, minus an extra 5% discount with the code “hub021705”.

In addition to these two systems, Reolink also offers Home Hub bundles paired with other battery-powered Wi-Fi cameras to meet different home security needs. For more information, please visit the Reolink website.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation.