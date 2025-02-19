New Edifier LolliClip Earbuds

Open-Ear True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds with Bluetooth 5.4, Multipoint Connection, and 39-Hour Total Battery Life

RICHMOND, BC, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Edifier, the award-winning manufacturer of premium sound systems, has announced the LolliClip Earbuds. These earbuds feature adaptive noise cancellation, a secure multicurve ear hook, and immersive spatial audio with head-tracking. Certified for Hi-Res Wireless Audio, the LolliClip earbuds deliver rich sound via a 13mm dynamic driver with a titanium-coated diaphragm. Equipped with 3+3 microphones and and AI algorithm for clear calls, the buds are IP56-rated for durability. Multipoint connection enables seamless device switching, and the EDIFIER ConneX App offers extra features like heart rate detection and personalized controls.



Edifier LolliClip, Comfort, and Secure Fit.

Adaptive Noise-Cancelling and Secure Fit

Advanced adaptive active noise cancellation customizes sound based on your fit and surroundings, delivering a clear, immersive experience even in noisy environments – all while maintaining the comfort of the LolliClip open-ear design. The innovative multi-curvature ear hook, wrapped in skin-friendly silicone, ensures a secure, comfortable fit for daily use — perfect for workouts, outdoor adventures, or your workday routine.

Premium Sound / High-Definition Sampling

Directional acoustics technology reduces sound leakage in the open-ear design, while the 13mm dynamic driver delivers rich, detailed sound. With LDAC support, enjoy a 96kHz sampling rate, offering three times the data transmission of standard Bluetooth. Hi-Res Wireless certification ensures crystal-clear, lossless audio for an unparalleled listening experience. These earbuds also feature 360° Spatial Audio with real-time head-tracking, powered by sensors on both sides, creating an immersive, dynamic sound that adapts and moves with you.

Audio Channel Detection / Multipoint Connection

With a symmetrical design and intelligent audio channel detection, the LolliClip earbuds automatically calibrate audio channels, allowing for interchangeable wear on either side—enhancing both convenience and versatility. Seamlessly switch between two Bluetooth devices for a smooth, convenient experience.

Clear Hands-free Calls

Each earbud has three high-sensitivity microphones and an AI algorithm, ensuring crystal-clear hands-free calls.

Battery Charging

Enjoy up to 9 hours of playback on a single charge, with a total of 39 hours using the charging case. A quick 15-minute charge provides 3 hours of listening time, keeping you powered throughout the day.

Connex App / Health Features

Compatible with the EDIFIER ConneX App for additional functions: heart rate and blood oxygen detection, drainage function, personalized control settings, and more.

Price & Availability:

The Edifier LolliClip earbuds are available for $129.99 on Amazon.com.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in premium sound systems that showcase technological innovation and design elegance, delivering outstanding audio experiences through a wide range of headphones, speakers, and music systems, for personal entertainment and professional excellence. Established in May 1996 in Beijing, Edifier is the brainchild of a small group of enterprising music lovers. Over the past 25 years, Edifier has been guided by the “passion for sound” principle, which helped the brand emerge as a world-class designer and manufacturer of award-winning sound systems. Today, Edifier serves audio lovers worldwide through its distributors in over 70 countries, with operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific regions. More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com/global.