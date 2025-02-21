Appotronics Named Exclusive Supplier of Static Automotive Lights to Leading International Automaker

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Appotronics (688007.SH), a pioneering company listed on the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, has announced that it has received a development notification from a prominent international automaker. The notification appoints Appotronics as the exclusive supplier of static automotive lights for the automaker’s entire range of vehicle models destined for the global market. Mass production and shipments of these lights are anticipated to commence in 2025.

The static lights offered by Appotronics are well regarded for their high quality and cost-effectiveness. Upon achieving mass production, these lights will not only diversify Appotronics’ automotive product portfolio but also expand its scale and enhance its competitive position in the automotive industry.

These static lights come equipped with various functions, such as illuminating the brand logo, projecting warning information when detecting danger in the vehicle’s surroundings, especially at night, and displaying customized welcoming content. By integrating AI technology with the in-car operating system, these lights enhance safety and cater to the personalization needs of vehicle users. Initially found in luxury vehicles, such static lights have gradually become more prevalent in mid-to-high-end vehicles due to technological advancements and growing consumer demand.

This significant milestone follows closely on the heels of Appotronics receiving a development notification for dynamic color pixel lights from an automaker in November. This development underscores automakers’ recognition of Appotronics’ automotive product performance and supply qualifications, as well as the company’s intensified integration into the automotive lighting supply chain to fully meet the diverse demands of various automakers.

To date, Smart #5, the world’s first vehicle featuring headlight-as-projector technology provided by Appotronics, has already hit the market. Appotronics’ 2024 annual performance forecast indicates that its automotive business will surpass RMB 600 million, as the company has ensured timely delivery of automotive products to automakers. As of now, the company has secured 12 development orders for its automotive optics products, two of which were cemented in 2025.