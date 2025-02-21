BEIJING, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from China.org.cn on the Chinese blockbuster “Ne Zha 2”:

“Demon child” Nezha: How he captured the hearts of global viewers

As the little boy with his two dark eye circles goes viral, the Chinese animated film “Ne Zha 2: Demon Child Conquers the Sea” has become the biggest blockbuster five years after its prequel was screened. First becoming the highest-grossing movie in China and even Asia, then climbing up the ladder at the global box office, the animation has made its name before all the Hollywood-made highest-grossing movies.

Last week, “Ne Zha 2” made its way into offshore cinemas, setting new records with each passing day.

Those who have watched it proved it to be worth the experience. 138 Chinese home-grown animation teams pooled efforts and weaved over 1,900 special effects shots, and more than 10,000 special effect elements, presenting the audience with meticulous yet grand spectacles. Strengthening the prowess is craftsmanship: Creative teams took about six months to finish the storyboard for one minute of motions; a saber was iterated about 200 times, taking a year and a half to perfect…

The quality animation work is also rooted in unique Chinese culture. For example, the story set that Nezha and Aobing, the two leading characters were seemingly born to oppose each other, yet their fates were intertwined, implying the Taoist philosophy where yin and yang generate and counteract with each other, forming a dialectical unity. On character design, the boundary guardian beasts were inspired by the golden and bronze masks excavated from the Sanxingdui and Jinsha Ruins. Even for its background music, unique folk music was adopted: The Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group was used to help express an ethereal feeling, and throat singing (Khoomei), a traditional art form of the Mongolian ethnic group was used to help strengthen the gloomy atmosphere.

These are yet to be the most appealing part.

In “Ne Zha 1,” the “demon child” Nezha was faced with prejudices and misunderstandings, while he shouted out the iconic line “I’m the master of my own destiny.” In its sequel, the boy fought against oppression and unfairness with his life for what he wanted to guard — “If there’s no path ahead, I will forge one out!” Such spirits of fighting against oppression and sticking to what’s important were also embodied in Aobing and numerous other characters in the film. When the characters from different clans with various identities joined forces to stand against what’s imposed on them, the most genuine and intuitive power spilled over to real life — combating one’s destiny and pursuing self-value is instinctive to human will, immune to differences in cultures, nationalities or identities, which strikes strong resonance in filmgoers.

Many among the audience also shed tears for the most sincere and selfless love from Mother; many felt great sympathy for Shen Gongbao, who worked diligently but never got what he deserved; and many have different understandings but are equally touched by the “youthful passion” of Nezha and Aobing who attempt to change the world.

One can say, the quality animated production and the profound culture it crystallizes are what glittered the movie, but what really brings the work to the global audience’s hearts, is the common pursuit of humanity, which was penetrated throughout the story.

If you get a chance, go learn the story of Nezha. I bet you will love this naughty kid.

