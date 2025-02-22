GUIYANG, China, Feb. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Since 2014, Guizhou, a picturesque province in southwestern China, has emerged as a pioneering hub for big data development, earning its fame as “China Data Valley.” The cool weather in summer, pristine air, stable geological conditions, unique power mix of hydro and thermal energy, and low electricity costs make Guizhou an ideal environment for fostering the big data industry. As China’s first big data pilot zone, Guizhou has propelled itself to the forefront of innovation, continuously challenging perceptions and setting new benchmarks in the digital era.

Be My Guest: The Cloud Episode

The short video series “Be My Guest • Focus Guizhou“, produced by Guizhou Satellite TV and the International Communication Center of Guizhou Radio and Television Station, features international photographers exploring the vibrant and diverse Guizhou. In this episode, Thai vlogger Nalada Sungkitboon, nicknamed Labu, accepts an invitation from her friend Zhao Zehua—a tech-savvy student from the School of Big Data and Information Engineering at Guizhou University—to unveil the mysteries of “Cloud Guizhou.”

Their journey begins as they get aboard an adorable self-driving minibus, a fully automated vehicle without traditional parts like a driver’s seat, steering wheel, pedals, or rearview mirrors. This cutting-edge innovation provides them a fresh, futuristic, and safe travel experience. They then visit the Guizhou Phosphate Group, where they encounter “Linlin Wang,” a compact yet highly capable robot dog. Equipped with 5G, AI, and autonomous navigation, Linlin Wang performs tasks such as intelligent inspections and toxic gas detection, venturing into hazardous areas to ensure workplace safety. Following this, they experience digital imaging technology, creating their own unique digital figurines, and later stroll through the fairy-tale-like Huawei Cloud Data Center Fringe in Gui’an. Here, Song Qing, a local expert, discloses the advanced cloud technologies driving Guizhou’s rapid digital transformation.

“As a Thai girl visiting Guizhou for the first time, I am deeply impressed,” Labu shares. Her first impression of Guizhou is one of vibrant innovation and seamless technological integration. The vision of a smart “cloud lifestyle” leaves her inspired, and she expresses her eagerness to return to this extraordinary province for more experiences and a deeper understanding of “Cloud Guizhou.”

YouTube Link：https://youtu.be/FSyyFPhVKOw