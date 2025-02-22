HONG KONG, Feb. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DeriW, powered by CoinW, celebrated the official product launch of its cutting-edge gas-free, decentralized perpetual exchange. The CoinW-hosted event took place at the prestigious The Henderson-Cloud 39 rooftop ballroom in Central Hong Kong during the ‘Connecting Legends’ after-party.

This landmark event brought together 400 leading figures from the cryptocurrency sector. It included crypto leaders, innovative projects, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and affiliates.

Interactive Fun and Airdrop Rewards

The evening began with an engaging short video showcasing DeriW as the pinnacle of trading platforms developed by the seasoned experts at CoinW.

Julia, Head of Marketing at DeriW, captivated the audience by outlining the core advantages of DeriW. She presented its vast opportunities available to traders and affiliates. There was also a sneak peek provided into the eagerly anticipated testnet launch.

Another highlight of the evening was a unique interactive event, designed to engage participants and give them a firsthand experience of DeriW’s user-centric platform.

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in various activities, and winners were rewarded with $USDT airdrops, which will be distributed following the platform’s mainnet launch.



DEX Platform DeriW Officially Debuts at the ‘Connecting Legends’ Event in Hong Kong

Designed for the Future

DeriW sets itself apart by combining the robust security measures of traditional finance with the innovative flexibility of decentralized networks. At its core, DeriW utilizes state-of-the-art Layer 3 technology on Arbitrum Orbit.

This allows it to process up to 80,000 transactions per second without incurring gas fees.

Its technical prowess promises to deliver an unparalleled trading experience that is both cost-effective and exceptionally fast, catering to the needs of both novice and professional traders.

The launch was not only a celebration but also a forward-looking gathering that set the stage for the upcoming testnet phase of DeriW.

This phase is crucial as it allows users to evaluate the platform’s functionalities and provide necessary feedback.

It ensured that DeriW meets community standards and expectations before its full official rollout.

DeriW Ecosystem: A World of Opportunities

Following the Product Launch, DeriW invites Projects and Affiliates to take advantage of opportunities within the DeriW Ecosystem.

Affiliates can benefit from high commission rates of up to 50% and trading rebates for bringing in new traders, while Projects can make use of ample liquidity, token listing opportunities and extensive support for a successful product launch.

Stay Connected

DeriW is committed to transparency and community engagement.

Its official product launch is just the beginning of what promises to be a revolutionary journey in the world of cryptocurrency trading.

For those interested in DeriW’s latest developments and participating in its testnet:

Follow them on Twitter: @deriwfi

Visit their official website: www.deriw.com

Join DeriW Community: https://t.me/deriwfinance

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/deriwfinance

Join DeriW on this exciting journey to transform the digital finance landscape, one transaction at a time.