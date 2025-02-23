Aeroband is selected as the exclusive music instrument brand for the 56th NAACP Image Awards® Official Celebrity Gift Lounge, celebrating innovation, music, and culture

Unleash the Rhythm of Greatness: Empowering Musicians Everywhere

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aeroband, the pioneer in smart music technology, is proud to announce that it is selected as the exclusive music instrument brand for the 56th NAACP Image Awards® Official Celebrity Gift Lounge, honoring Black excellence in entertainment, music, and culture. Through this partnership, Aeroband celebrates the creative power of music and its ability to transcend boundaries, just as the NAACP celebrates outstanding achievements in the arts.



Aeroband at the 56th NAACP Image Awards

Innovation Meets Music

Aeroband, a brand committed to breaking barriers in music innovation, celebrates the artists, creators, and changemakers who shape the world through their talent and passion. This partnership with the NAACP Image Awards reflects Aeroband’s core belief that music should be boundless—just like the impact of those honored at the event.

“Our mission is to give musicians, whether they are seasoned artists or newcomers, the freedom to create and perform without limitations,” said Frank Niu, Founder and CEO of Aeroband. “As the world’s leading smart musical instruments, Aeroband provides products like the Aeroband Guitar and PocketDrum, which allow music lovers to express themselves anywhere, anytime—whether they’re on stage, in a studio, or even in their living rooms. These products are designed to make music creation as intuitive and liberating as the diverse voices celebrated at the NAACP Image Awards.”

Campaign Highlights:

Exclusive Gifting : Celebrities and honorees will receive Aeroband Guitar and PocketDrum , unlocking new ways to experience music through cutting-edge technology.

: Celebrities and honorees will receive and , unlocking new ways to experience music through cutting-edge technology. Interactive Music Experience : VIP guests will have the opportunity to try Aeroband’s revolutionary instruments in a one-of-a-kind sound booth at the event.

: VIP guests will have the opportunity to try Aeroband’s revolutionary instruments in a one-of-a-kind sound booth at the event. Social Media Challenge: #UnleashTheRhythm – Fans and celebrities will showcase their Aeroband music skills, proving that music has no boundaries.

For more information, please visit https://www.aeroband.net/pages/the-naacp-image-awards

Aeroband Guitar: Aeroband Guitar is a smart, portable instrument perfect for music lovers. It features a built-in speaker, an external microphone, and connectivity to external speakers via a 1/4-inch output. The guitar offers multiple sound modes, including piano sound. As a new-generation guitar, the Aeroband Guitar makes practicing and learning easier than ever—allowing beginners to quickly learn. For creators, the Aeroband Guitar also offers MIDI functionality, opening up endless possibilities for music production and composition. Whether you’re a novice or a pro, this guitar empowers everyone to explore their musical creativity with ease.

Interactive lessons & real-time feedback

Multi-tone

Detachable neck for easy on-the-go use

MIDI controller

PocketDrum: PocketDrum is a portable, innovative air drumming instrument that transforms any surface into a responsive drum kit, allowing users to play anywhere, anytime. Perfect for drummers of all levels, PocketDrum offers an immersive, responsive experience that lets you explore rhythm and creativity anywhere, whether at home, in the studio, or on the go. Its quiet design ensures that you can practice without disturbing others, making it ideal for late-night sessions or shared living spaces. Additionally, PocketDrum features MIDI functionality, allowing you to connect to digital audio workstations and music production software, expanding your drumming capabilities to new levels of creativity.

Play anytime, anywhere

No disturb

Midi controller

Both the Aeroband Guitar and PocketDrum are available for purchase directly from our Aeroband website and on Amazon, making it easy for music lovers everywhere to access these innovative instruments. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned musician, these products are designed to bring out the best in your musical creativity.

Aeroband Guitar : Available for $459.00

Available for PocketDrum: Available for $179.00

About Aeroband

Aeroband as the world’s best smart musical instruments, dedicated to breaking barriers in music innovation. Known for its cutting-edge Aeroband Guitar and PocketDrum, the company enables users—from beginners to professionals—to explore their musical creativity anywhere, anytime.

About the NAACP Image Awards

The NAACP Image Awards is a prestigious event that honors outstanding achievements in the fields of entertainment, music, literature, and social justice. Celebrating Black excellence and cultural achievements, the awards are presented by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Since its inception, the NAACP Image Awards has been a platform to recognize and uplift the voices of Black artists, leaders, and activists who make significant contributions to the arts and society. The 56th NAACP Image Awards® Show will take place from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, and will be broadcast live on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on BET.

