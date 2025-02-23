Bybit Expresses Deep Gratitude as Crypto Industry Unites Against Security Threats

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, extends its heartfelt thanks to the global crypto community for the overwhelming support received in the wake of a recent security incident. This unprecedented show of solidarity has not only reinforced Bybit’s resilience but has also laid the foundation for stronger industry-wide measures to counter and prevent future hacking incidents. From institutional liquidity providers to leading blockchain security firms, the swift and coordinated response has exemplified the strength of the Web3 community.

A United Front Against Threats

As soon as the incident was detected, Bybit’s security team took immediate action—locking down systems, securing funds, and collaborating with top cybersecurity experts. The exchange received overwhelming support from key players across the industry, all working together to track, contain, and mitigate the impact of the exploit.

Ben Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO of Bybit, expressed his gratitude:

“It’s been a challenging period for Bybit, but one thing is clear—our partners have our backs. The support from Antalpha Global, Bitget, Pionex, MEXC, SoSoValue, Galaxy Digital, FalconX, Lido Finance, Solana Foundation, Ton Foundation, Ghaf Capital, Fenbushi, Bitvavocom, Tether and many others has been nothing short of incredible. Your trust, quick action, and solidarity mean everything. We’re moving forward, stronger and more determined than ever. Thank you for standing with us.”

Industry Leaders Take Immediate Action

Several major players in both DeFi and CeFi swiftly mobilized to prevent further movement of stolen funds and uphold market stability:

Orbiter, deBridge, SynFutures, MYX, Thruster and Owlto blacklisted exploit-related addresses, preventing unauthorized transfers.

blacklisted exploit-related addresses, preventing unauthorized transfers. Chainalysis rapidly tracked and published the exploiter’s wallet addresses, enabling a coordinated industry-wide response.

rapidly tracked and published the exploiter’s wallet addresses, enabling a coordinated industry-wide response. SIS cross-chain bridge stepped up to block associated addresses, restricting the attacker’s ability to launder assets.

stepped up to block associated addresses, restricting the attacker’s ability to launder assets. Zero Shadows activated its 24/7/365 Global Response team, collaborating closely on Bad Actor Tracing and Identification, Funds Tracing, and Law Enforcement Communications to support the investigation and recovery efforts.

activated its 24/7/365 Global Response team, collaborating closely on Bad Actor Tracing and Identification, Funds Tracing, and Law Enforcement Communications to support the investigation and recovery efforts. Institutional clients, including TMSI, Bayside trading, Mathrix, Wintermute, Cumberland, GSR Markets, maintained their trading positions, reinforcing stability amid uncertainty.

“Their trust in us, despite the circumstances, speaks volumes about the maturity and resilience of this industry,” Ben added. “It shows a defining moment that proves crypto’s strongest players stand together when it matters most.”

A Community That Stands Together

Bybit also acknowledged the unwavering support from its VIP clients, traders, and broader user base. Messages of encouragement and patience from the community have been instrumental as the exchange works around the clock to enhance security measures and safeguard funds.

“While this has been a difficult moment, it is also a powerful reminder of why we are here—to build an open, resilient, and decentralized financial future,” Ben said. “The real work has just started, and with this level of unity in this space, we know we’ll come back even stronger.”

Bybit remains committed to transparency and will continue to provide updates as it implements additional security enhancements. The exchange is working closely with industry leaders to set new standards for crisis management, ensuring the safety and trust of its users while strengthening the broader industry’s defenses against future threats.

