NetEase Cloud Music and Starship Entertainment Forge Copyright Partnership to Deliver Premium K-pop Content to Chinese Audiences

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Korean entertainment group Starship Entertainment has entered into a copyright partnership with China’s premier online music platform, NetEase Cloud Music. This agreement brings Starship’s complete catalog, including the latest hits from renowned Korean girl group IVE and their third mini album, “IVE EMPATHY,” to Chinese audiences. The partnership not only boosts Starship Entertainment’s profile in China but also diversifies the music offerings available to Chinese listeners with a wider array of musical styles.

The collaboration capitalizes on the unique strengths of both entities in content creation and distribution. NetEase Cloud Music, hailed as one of China’s top online music platform, enjoys widespread popularity among the nation’s youth. Its vibrant music community enhances the efficiency of music distribution and expands Starship Entertainment’s reach among young Chinese music fans. Official figures show that NetEase Cloud Music has 206 million monthly active users, with more than 31.4% engaging with recommended tracks, marking a shift from traditional listening habits to a more engaged and unified community.

K-pop continues to thrive on the NetEase Cloud Music platform, with numerous artists from Starship Entertainment already gaining substantial recognition and positive commentary on the platform. Notably, the girl group IVE boasts over 349,000 fans on NetEase Cloud Music, with several of their songs amassing more than 100,000 favorites shortly after release. This highlights K-pop’s growing impact within the NetEase Cloud Music community.

The copyright partnership with Starship Entertainment is a significant milestone in NetEase Cloud Music’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its K-pop offerings. In recent years, the platform has established partnerships with major South Korean entertainment firms including SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment, Kakao Entertainment, and CJ ENM. These alliances have enabled NetEase Cloud Music to continuously introduce high-quality K-pop music to the Chinese market. As a result, the platform has developed an extensive library of licensed K-pop music, establishing itself as a crucial gateway for Chinese music fans to explore and appreciate the genre.