AIM Vaccine Integrates DeepSeek: Innovative Technology and Growth Potential Support Valuation Upside

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. (06660.HK), a leading PRC vaccine company, published an announcement on February 23, 2025, announced that the company is fully deploying the DeepSeek large model and promoting the application of DeepSeek R1 version across all business scenarios through localized strategies, achieving cost reduction, quality improvement, and efficiency enhancement throughout the vaccine lifecycle. This move opens up greater imagination for AIM Vaccine’s value growth.

As recently analyzed in a research report by FOSUN International Securities, “For investors looking to enter the vaccine industry, AIM Vaccine integrates innovative technology, industry leadership, and growth potential, making it an attractive investment choice.” The report believes that the company’s valuation has significant upside potential, initiating coverage with a “Buy” rating and a target price of HKD 11.

According to AIM Vaccine’s announcement, a series of actions in the much-anticipated “AI + Vaccine” R&D system will bring disruptive changes. AIM will leverage the DeepSeek large model to obtain higher quality vaccine candidates through processes such as discovery, design, and manufacturing. By integrating multi-source heterogeneous data from various biological information databases and merging pre-trained protein language models with graph neural network architectures, it is expected to achieve intelligent screening of antigen targets and dynamic analysis of conserved regions. Additionally, by accessing real-time mutation monitoring data streams and using long and short-term memory networks to predict future pathogen mutation directions, the analysis of conserved regions and the prediction of broad-spectrum antigen epitopes will be conducted. AIM will also utilize DeepSeek in conjunction with generative models and deep learning techniques to optimize mRNA vaccine sequence design and stability. By predicting mRNA secondary structure and intelligently designing efficient component combinations based on the host cells’ codon bias characteristics, the stability and translation efficiency of mRNA can be improved, generating optimal sequences. Furthermore, AIM is exploring the use of DeepSeek’s AI framework to optimize process parameters to enhance antigen yield and quality.

In clinical aspects, the comprehensive deployment of DeepSeek R1 version will be fully integrated with clinical trial management systems, electronic data capture (EDC) systems, central randomization systems, drug safety monitoring systems, and laboratory management systems, driving the intelligent realization of the entire chain from data acquisition, analysis to decision-making in vaccine clinical trials. This will shorten clinical trial cycles while enhancing data accuracy and compliance, allowing researchers to focus more on core areas such as project advancement, quality assessment, ethical judgment, and human care, providing technical support for the rapid market launch of vaccines. This will significantly improve the efficiency and quality of clinical research while reducing costs.

In production and quality control, the full deployment of the DeepSeek R1 version will be integrated with MES systems, LIMS systems, and SCADA systems, achieving deep learning on production, inspection data, and real-time monitoring data. This will construct predictive models for production and quality inspection management, optimize production processes, enhance production efficiency, shorten production cycles, and reduce energy consumption. By using AI to analyze relevant quality data from production and inspection, potential risks can be identified, enabling preventive quality control and ensuring high-standard compliance for every batch of vaccines, further enhancing the stability, reliability, and consistency of vaccine quality.

Due to the optimistic market attitude towards the technological innovations sparked by DeepSeek, Hong Kong stocks have outperformed global peers over the past month. Among them, DeepSeek concept stocks have become a market hotspot, especially the combination of biomedicine and AI, which is a key sector for market exploration.

Currently, international institutions such as Goldman Sachs, UBS, and Bank of America are optimistic about Chinese assets. HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth Management’s Chief Investment Officer for China, Kuang Zheng, publicly stated to the media that the success of DeepSeek could become a catalyst for further promoting technological innovation in private enterprises in China, which is expected to boost investor confidence in the Chinese stock market. Therefore, some analysts believe that AIM Vaccine, as an industry leader, will see its original technological innovation advantages and industry-leading position accelerated with the support of DeepSeek.

FOSUN International Securities’ research report suggests that AIM Vaccine’s valuation is lower than that of major Chinese competitors and global vaccine giants, indicating an overreaction by the market to its short-term losses and low expectations for growth or profitability. The report predicts that from 2024 to 2027, AIM Vaccine’s revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) will reach 47%, with a projected breakeven in 2025 and net profit expected to exceed RMB 1.52 billion by 2027.

Looking ahead, according to the analysis in the FOSUN International Securities research report, AIM Vaccine, as a comprehensive leader in the Chinese vaccine market, demonstrates significant long-term growth potential based on its differentiated product portfolio, strong R&D and production capabilities, and clear global expansion strategy.

As the first vaccine company to propose the goal of “AI + Vaccine Intelligent Enterprise,” AIM’s comprehensive deployment of the DeepSeek large model is expected to lead in the “AI + Vaccine” innovation track. As analyzed in the FOSUN International Securities research report, with the launch of multiple high-value products in the coming years, the company’s revenue and profitability are expected to rebound strongly, driving a significant increase in its valuation.