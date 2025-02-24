Arlo Technologies Announces Price Repositioning On Security Products

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 February 2025 – Arlo Technologies, a leading innovator in smart home security solutions, is thrilled to announce a Recommended Retail Price repositioning across selected products in the Arlo range. Effective immediately, this initiative makes it easier than ever to experience extraordinary value and upgrade home and business security with Arlo’s award-winning surveillance technology.

Customers can take advantage of significant savings while experiencing industry-leading protection and peace of mind, with features like crystal-clear 4K video, two-way audio, night vision, and AI-powered detection.

The Recommended Retail Price repositioning will include the key products as shown in the table below (in HKD).

Product RRP Was RRP Now Save Arlo Essential 2 Outdoor – 1 Cam Kit $788 $688 $100 13% Arlo Essential 2 Outdoor – 2 Cam Kit $1,488 $1,288 $200 13% Arlo Pro 5S – 1 Cam Kit $1,680 $988 $692 41% Arlo Pro 5S – 2 Cam Kit $2,980 $1,788 $1,192 40% Arlo Ultra 2 – 1 Add On $1,958 $1,488 $470 24% Arlo Ultra 2 – 2 Cam Kit $4,288 $3,188 $1,100 26% Arlo Essential 2 Indoor $688 $388 $300 44% Arlo Essential 2 Video Doorbell $1,088 $888 $200 18% Arlo Base Station Accessory $788 $588 $200 25%

Arlo understands the importance of feeling secure in your own home and believes that no one should compromise safety during times of economic uncertainty. By lowering the R.R.P. of security cameras, Arlo aims to ease the financial pressures on families while providing them with the reliable security solutions they need.

Security cameras are now available for purchase at the Recommended Reduced Retail Prices on the Arlo website and through authorised retailers.

For more information, visit www.arlo.com/asia/.

Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo’s deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo’s subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.