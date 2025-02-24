BAFS Reports Strong 2024 Performance with First Profit in Five Years at THB 102.9M, Approves THB 0.30 Yearly Dividend, Eyes Asian Market Expansion in 2025

M.L. Nathasit Diskul, President of BAFS demonstrated robust and consistent business growth in 2024

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 February 2025 – BAFS has announced its 2024 financial results, reporting total revenue of THB 3.507 billion and a net profit of THB 102.9 million, marking a 175% increase from the previous year and the company’s first profitable year since the COVID-19 pandemic. This turnaround to profitability was driven by a high volume of aviation fuel refueling and pipeline oil transportation. BAFS plans to distribute a yearly dividend of THB 0.30 per share for 2024. Looking ahead to 2025, the company has allocated an investment budget exceeding THB 1 billion to strengthen its business and expand into Asian markets, targeting an 8% revenue growth.

M.L. Nathasit Diskul, President of Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services Public Company Limited (BAFS), stated that BAFS and its subsidiaries (BAFS Group) demonstrated robust and consistent business growth in 2024, leading to the company’s first profitable year since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2019, with a net profit of THB 102.9 million—a 175% increase from the previous year. This growth was primarily attributed to a surge in aviation fuel refueling volume, which reached 5.047 billion liters, exceeding expectations, along with a significant increase in northern pipeline oil transportation to 1.226 billion liters. These factors drove total revenue to THB 3.507 billion, reflecting a 14% year-over-year increase, in line with the recovery of the tourism sector. EBITDA also grew by 21% year over year, reaching THB 1.594 billion.

In Q4 2024, BAFS Group recorded total revenue of THB 955.4 million, a 19% year-over-year increase, with EBITDA of THB 343.9 million, supported by higher gross profits resulting from increased aviation fuel sales. Operating expenses rose by 1% while net finance costs decreased by 9% due to scheduled debt repayments to financial institutions and lower interest rates on commercial bank loans. The company recognized a Q4 loss due to a fair value adjustment of its investment in a Japanese power plant and an impairment of goodwill from a domestic power plant. Additionally, it wrote off deferred tax assets (DTA) that were deemed unlikely to be utilized in the future. These accounting adjustments had no cash flow impact and resulted in a Q4 net loss attributable to shareholders of THB 49.8 million.

Following its strong performance in 2024, the Board of Directors approved a dividend payout of THB 0.30 per share for 2024. This includes an interim dividend of THB 0.10 per share, paid on September 3, 2024, and a final dividend of THB 0.20 per share, scheduled for payment on May 22, 2025. The final dividend is subject to approval at the company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting.

BAFS Group will continue its commitment to sustainable growth in 2025, targeting an 8% revenue increase. With over THB 1 billion allocated for strategic investments, the company will collaborate with partners to explore new business opportunities while enhancing Thailand’s energy transportation infrastructure. A key project is the extension of the northern oil pipeline connecting Ang Thong and Saraburi led by BAFS Pipeline Transportation Co., Ltd. Construction is set to begin in Q1 2025, with commercial operations expected to commence in 2026. Once completed, the total length of the pipeline system will exceed 726 kilometers, making it the longest and most advanced oil transportation pipeline in Thailand and the longest in Southeast Asia.

Amid the ongoing energy transition and its challenges, BAFS Group remains committed to sustainable value creation and energy security. The company’s five-year strategic plan (2025-2029) focuses on three key pillars. The first pillar, Solid Financials for Uplifting Asia, involves expanding investments across Asia, leveraging BAFS Group’s capabilities to seek investment and growth opportunities in the Asian market. Two key contributors are BAFS INTECH Co., Ltd., which is driving the expansion of the aviation refueling truck market in Southeast Asia, and BAFS Clean Energy Corporation Co., Ltd., which is currently advancing investments in Mongolia.

The second pillar, Sustainability and Governance for a Thriving Future, focuses on supporting the transition of society and the aviation industry to a sustainable energy era, primarily by preparing for the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Last year, BAFS began SAF refueling services at Samui and Suvarnabhumi International Airports and recently obtained ISCC-CORSIA certification in the logistic center scope for its aviation fuel storage and refueling stations at Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi Airports.

The third pillar, Re-imagining the Future of Work for Human Empowerment, emphasizes building a future-ready workforce by enhancing employees’ skills in generative AI and digital literacy to ensure adaptability to changes. BAFS is also assessing and preparing its IT infrastructure to provide employees with secure and convenient access to generative AI tools to boost efficiency.

