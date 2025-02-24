British Council Singapore Honours Outstanding UK Alumni at the Study UK Alumni Awards 2025

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 February 2025 – British Council Singapore celebrated the achievements of exceptional UK alumni at the Study UK Alumni Awards 2025, held at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, on 20 February. This flagship event honours individuals who have leveraged their UK education to make significant contributions to their professions, communities and societies.
The Study UK Alumni Awards are a testament to the power of education and collaboration in tackling common challenges and finding lasting solutions to these.
The 2025 Awards celebrated winners across four categories, each recognising the transformative impact of UK-educated Singaporean professionals:
- Business and Innovation Award – Wen Si Chow, for promoting inclusion and equal opportunities for women in the STEM industry.
- Culture and Creativity Award – Chong Soon Khong, for significant contributions to Singapore’s creative music landscape.
- Science and Sustainability Award – Stephanie Choon Xia Liaw, for impactful work in energy transition and sustainability.
- Social Action Award – Shalom Lim Ern Rong, for exceptional efforts in driving inclusion and positive change in society.
UK universities consistently excel in world rankings, with four featured in the 2025 QS World University Rankings top ten. The strength, depth and diversity of the UK higher education sector – from small conservatoires to large metropolitan universities – has always attracted students from all parts of the world, including close to 7000 students from Singapore who choose to pursue higher education in the UK every year.
The Study UK Alumni Award winners exemplify the value of their world-class UK education, using their expertise to drive innovation, address pressing challenges, and contribute to Singapore’s progress.
Speaking at the event, H.E. Nik Mehta OBE, British High Commissioner to Singapore, commended the awardees: “All four Singapore winners inspire me because they are making a difference to our world in fields ranging from science and sustainability to culture, social engagement, and business innovation. Their stories illustrate how higher education can be a life-changing experience – shaping minds, values, ambitions, and futures”.
On 9 August 1965, the UK was the first country to establish diplomatic relations with the newly independent Singapore. As Singapore celebrates its 60th birthday this year, the 2025 Awards hold special significance, underscoring the profound and enduring
educational and cultural ties between the UK and Singapore, cemented over these 60 years.
As Lissy Vadakel, Country Director for British Council Singapore, commented: “Through these Awards, we celebrate the achievements of outstanding UK alumni in Singapore. This is also an occasion for us to come together as a community, with at least one commonality: in one way or another, be that through our educational experiences, our professional lives, or our personal and social connections, we are part of the Singapore-UK fabric”.
The High Commissioner also reflected on the lasting impact of UK-educated Singaporeans in growing and strengthening bilateral relations: “At the heart of our countries’ partnership are our people, who have forged lifelong professional and personal connections in our communities. These ties contribute to the mutual trust and understanding between our countries today and will do so for years to come”.
The British Council remains committed to supporting and celebrating the aspirations of UK alumni worldwide, ensuring their achievements continue to inspire future generations.
