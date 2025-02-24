Bybit Invests $1M in EthicHub Through Blockchain for Good Alliance to Drive Agricultural Finance for Global Farming Communities

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, proudly announces a $1 million impact investment in EthicHub, facilitated through the Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) .

Since pioneering the Blockchain for Good Alliance in April 2024, Bybit has championed the use of blockchain innovations to solve real-world challenges. EthicHub , a key project supported by the BGA Incubation Programme and the Grand Social Impact Award winner at the BGA Web3 Oscar , exemplifies this vision by leveraging blockchain to drive financial inclusion and empower smallholder farmers. This investment aligns with Bybit’s commitment to leveraging blockchain technology for tangible social impact, driving financial inclusion for smallholder coffee farmers in emerging markets.

Empowering Sustainable Coffee Farming Through Ethical Finance

EthicHub is revolutionizing agricultural finance by integrating productive lending, blended finance, and market access. With this $1 million investment, Bybit will establish the “Bybit Pool”, a dedicated fund within the EthicHub ecosystem designed to provide ethical credit lines to small and medium-sized coffee farmers.

This initiative will empower farmers to break free from exploitative lending practices, improve productivity, and secure fair prices for their coffee. Additionally, it aligns with Bybit’s broader mission of bridging the gap between blockchain solutions and real-world economic transformation.

Key Highlights of the Investment Agreement:

Exclusive Fund: Bybit’s investment will be managed exclusively within the EthicHub ecosystem, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Sustainable Social Impact: The fund provides direct financial access to coffee farmers, fostering economic resilience in rural communities.

Fair Financial Returns: Bybit will receive an 8% annual return over a 15-month term, demonstrating the viability of impact investing.

Transparency & Reporting: LendingDev, EthicHub’s operator, will provide quarterly performance updates and comprehensive end-of-term reporting.

A New Era of Blockchain-Powered Social Good

Bybit’s investment exemplifies how blockchain-powered finance can drive sustainable change. Through BGA’s role in fostering strategic collaborations, this initiative paves the way for blockchain adoption in real-world economic empowerment.

“Blockchain has the power to unlock new financial opportunities for those historically excluded from traditional banking systems. Our $1 million investment in EthicHub reinforces Bybit’s dedication to using innovation for real-world impact, proving that blockchain can be both profitable and transformative,” said Helen Liu, Chief Operating Officer at Bybit.

Gabriela Chang, CSO & Co-founder of EthicHub added: “Bybit’s commitment is a game-changer for our mission. This investment will directly support smallholder coffee farmers, enabling them to increase productivity, access fair financing, and secure better market opportunities. It is an example of how blockchain can create real-world solutions for pressing global challenges.”

Case Study: EthicHub’s Impact – How Neri Ortiz Transformed His Future

For generations, smallholder coffee farmers like Neri Ortiz in Motozintla, Mexico, faced relentless challenges: unstable coffee prices, predatory lenders, and limited market access. With no financial safety net, many were forced to abandon farming altogether.

The introduction of EthicHub changed everything. By offering fair, blockchain-powered financing, EthicHub provided Neri and his cooperative with the resources to improve production, invest in sustainable farming techniques, and eliminate exploitative middlemen. For the first time, they could sell directly to specialty coffee buyers at fair market prices.

This access to ethical lending transformed not just Neri’s farm but his entire outlook. He began experimenting with quality-enhancing techniques like controlled fermentation, which boosted the value of his coffee. With newfound financial stability, he reinvested in his farm, secured better futures for his family, and began mentoring other farmers to do the same.

Bybit’s investment in EthicHub ensures that more farmers like Neri can break free from financial hardship, build resilient livelihoods, and sustain the agricultural traditions that feed global coffee markets. This is the power of blockchain-driven impact investing—real solutions for real people, transforming entire communities.



Join the Movement

Bybit invites fellow blockchain innovators and socially responsible investors to explore the possibilities of blockchain-powered impact investments. By working together, the industry can drive sustainable economic solutions that benefit both investors and underserved communities.

For more details on EthicHub’s initiatives, visit EthicHub Website .

