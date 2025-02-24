DBS NAMED WORLD’S BEST BANK FOR SUSTAINABLE FINANCE BY GLOBAL FINANCE

Recognised for leadership in sustainable finance, including innovative solutions that accelerate Asia’s transition agenda, drive cross-border impact, and empower corporates and SMEs

***

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DBS today announced that it has been named World’s Best Bank for Sustainable Finance by New York-based trade publication Global Finance. This is the first time the bank has received the global accolade, while retaining the title Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in Asia-Pacific for the second consecutive year. It was also named Best Bank for ESG-Related Loans and Best Bank for Transition/ Sustainability Linked Loans in the Asia-Pacific region. These wins underline DBS’ support of Asia’s transition to a more sustainable future not just through the mobilisation of traditional sources of capital but also via innovative financing solutions and public-private partnerships. It also recognises DBS’ role in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in their sustainability journeys.

Now in its fifth year, the awards programme honours organisations demonstrating exemplary leadership in financing solutions that tackle environmental challenges and drive sustainability efforts worldwide.

Joseph Giarraputo, President and Editorial Director at Global Finance said: “Global Finance’s selection for best bank for sustainable finance globally has embedded environmental and social considerations into the fabric of their business. Singapore’s DBS is leading the way in financing Asia’s journey to net zero and has been instrumental in transition and sustainability-linked loans across the energy, industrials, transportation and real estate sectors across Asia-Pacific in 2024. The bank’s sustainable finance framework helps provide clear guidance for their clients’ decarbonisation and transition strategies.”

As an Asia-centric bank, DBS views enabling the region’s transition to net-zero as both a business and social imperative. In 2024, the bank led several innovative transactions across various markets in the region, as follows

Pioneered novel financing structures that blend public and private capital to de-risk sustainability projects and mobilise investment at scale. One example is the Karian Water Services project in Indonesia , a USD 286 million blended finance initiative to develop a freshwater supply system to serve two million people in Jakarta , Tangerang and South Tangerang . DBS was the sole financial adviser to Karian Water Services, playing a role in aligning diverse stakeholders – governments, multilateral agencies and private sector players. The project marked the first time a mix of public- and private-sector funds has been used in Indonesia’s water sector.

, a blended finance initiative to develop a freshwater supply system to serve two million people in , and . DBS was the sole financial adviser to Karian Water Services, playing a role in aligning diverse stakeholders – governments, multilateral agencies and private sector players. The project marked the first time a mix of public- and private-sector funds has been used in water sector. Facilitated access to sustainable capital across the region. DBS was the first Southeast Asian bank to leverage the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) Carbon Emission Reduction Facility, securing funding to issue a green loan to a key Chinese renewable energy player. DBS was also the only Singapore bank to be selected by PBOC for the landmark programme, which helps to subsidise China’s transition efforts.

(PBOC) Carbon Emission Reduction Facility, securing funding to issue a green loan to a key Chinese renewable energy player. DBS was also the only bank to be selected by PBOC for the landmark programme, which helps to subsidise transition efforts. Supported SMEs and mid-caps in transitioning to greener operations, recognising that these companies form the backbone of Asia’s economy. In November 2024 , DBS announced it had extended a green loan to a Singapore -based SME to build Singapore’s first circular biomass power plant, through a bespoke project financing structure. Green electricity generated by the plant is used to power part of Google’s data centre operations in Singapore . The project contributes to Singapore’s circular economy and also demonstrates how DBS is helping smaller enterprises access green financing and play a role in the region’s energy transition.

Tan Su Shan, Deputy CEO of DBS said: “Climate change is one of the great challenges of our time that demands bold and collective action to solve. As a purpose-driven bank, DBS is committed to enabling a just transition in Asia, by providing essential financing for decarbonisation activities that balance the social, environmental and economic priorities of the region. Our approach must be pragmatic and impactful. We leverage our regional network, industry knowledge, sustainability advisory and expertise in structuring to deliver innovative financing solutions to businesses of all sizes. Being recognised as the World’s Best Bank for Sustainable Finance by Global Finance is a tremendous honour and reinforces our resolve to drive positive change in the communities we serve.”

[End]

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank’s “AA-” and “Aa1” credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named “World’s Best Bank” by Global Finance, “World’s Best Bank” by Euromoney and “Global Bank of the Year” by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named “World’s Best Digital Bank” by Euromoney and the world’s “Most Innovative in Digital Banking” by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the “Safest Bank in Asia“ award by Global Finance for 16 consecutive years from 2009 to 2024.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region’s most dynamic markets.

DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by supporting businesses for impact: enterprises with a double bottom-line of profit and social and/or environmental impact. DBS Foundation also gives back to society in various ways, including equipping underserved communities with future-ready skills and helping them to build food resilience.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com