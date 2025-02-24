Delta Launches its New Collaborative Robots for the Indian Smart Manufacturing Market at ELECRAMA 2025

The showcase also includes a new 240kW DC fast EV charger designed to foster e-mobility for India’s sustainable cities

TAIPEI, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Delta, a global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, announced today its participation in ELECRAMA 2025 under the theme of Smart Manufacturing by launching its new D-Bot series Collaborative Robots (Cobots) in the Indian market. These 6-axis cobots boast payload capacities up to 30 kg, and speeds as fast as 200 degrees per second, thus, designed to empower industries with smarter, more efficient production processes, such as electronics assembly, packaging, materials handling, and even welding. At the event, Delta will also unveil its new 240kW DC Fast EV Charger and the Industrial Power-protect Transformer-based UPS – further strengthening its commitment to energy conservation and the development of sustainable cities across India.

Jimmy Yiin, Delta’s Executive Vice President of Global Business Operations, said, “India is a key market for Delta, and we are committed to driving its industrial and energy transformation with our advanced solutions. Delta’s strategic investment in the Krishnagiri facility underscores our dedication to local innovation, manufacturing excellence, and sustainability. Through this investment, we aim to strengthen India’s self-reliance in smart manufacturing and energy infrastructure while contributing to global industry standards.”

Benjamin Lin, President of Delta Electronics India, stated, “Delta is proud to showcase our innovative smart manufacturing solutions at ELECRAMA 2025. Our focus has always been on delivering solutions that advance industries to become more efficient, sustainable, and resilient. The new solutions we are introducing – from the D-Bot Cobots to the Ultron IPT Series UPS – are designed with these values in mind, and we are committed to driving the transition to smart and sustainable manufacturing across India and beyond.”

Across the Delta booth, visitors will engage on a journey with a live demonstration of intelligent infrastructure across Industrial Automation, EV Charging, Smart Building Automation Solutions, Data Centers, Smart Energy Infrastructure, ICT Infrastructure, and many more innovative solutions.

Newly-Launched Smart Green Solutions by Delta at ELECRAMA 2025 are:

D-Bot Series Collaborative Robots (Cobots) – are an integral part of Delta’s broad portfolio of Smart Manufacturing Solutions. Designed for smart factory automation and equipped with advanced safety mechanisms, these cobots detect contact and instantly reverse movement to prevent accidents, ensuring safe human-robot collaboration. With payload capacities ranging from 6 kg to 30 kg, 6-axis flexibility, speeds up to 200 degrees per second, D-bot provides precision, efficiency, and rapid deployment across industries in a broad range of applications that require smart manufacturing capabilities, including packaging, pick and place, electronics assembly, materials handling, welding, machine tending, and more. Moreover, these D-Bot series cobots integrate seamlessly with Delta’s VTScada SCADA system, DIATwin digital twin platform, machine vision systems, and more, to help customers upgrade the productivity, reliability, and efficiency of their factories.

240kW DC Fast EV Charger – A high-speed dual-vehicle charging solution developed locally by Delta India's own R&D and engineering talent. These advanced EV charger boasts 95% efficiency, OCPP compatibility, and wired/4G GSM connectivity, ensuring fast, seamless EV charging for commercial applications, fleet operators, and public charging networks.

Industrial Power-protect Transformer-based UPS (IPT series) – It redefines power reliability with Zig-zag transformer, advanced PFC converter, and exceptional short-circuit protection. With IP43 optional enclosure protection, it ensures robust performance and optimizes frontend investment for harsh industrial environments.

Commitment to Sustainability

Delta remains dedicated to sustainability through high-efficiency energy solutions. Between 2010 and 2023, Delta’s products and solutions deployed worldwide saved customers an estimated 45.5 billion kWh of electricity, equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by nearly 23.84 million tons. Additionally, from 2006 to 2024, Delta has built 35 green buildings and 2 certified green data centers worldwide, reinforcing its commitment to energy conservation and sustainability.

Visit Delta at ELECRAMA 2025 India’s Most Influential Industrial Technology Exhibition

Experience live demonstrations and interact with Delta’s latest innovations at Booth #A3B4, Hall 16 until February 26. Discover how Delta is driving smart manufacturing with its advanced robotics, automation, and energy-saving solutions.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

