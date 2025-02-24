Expanding Access to Sharia Financial Markets, BUMA Offers Its Inaugural Sukuk

PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (BUMA), a subsidiary of PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (Delta Dunia Group, IDX: DOID), offers its inaugural Sukuk Ijarah, marking another historic milestone in its financial diversification strategy.



JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 February 2025 – PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (BUMA), the principal subsidiary of PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (Delta Dunia Group, IDX: DOID), announces the offering of Sukuk Ijarah I BUMA 2025 (the Sukuk), its inaugural Sukuk. With a maximum amount of Rp2 trillion, the Sukuk offering marks another historic milestone in the Group’s financial diversification strategy, expanding the Group’s investor base into Sharia financial markets.

Sukuk, often referred to as an Islamic bond, is a Sharia-compliant financial instrument similar to conventional bonds but structured to generate returns from underlying asset performance instead of interest, ensuring adherence to Sharia financial principles. The Sukuk Ijarah I BUMA 2025 is offered in three series: Series A with a duration of 370-day tenor, Series B with a 3-year tenor, and Series C with a 5-year tenor, starting from the issuance date. Quarterly Ijarah Fee payments will begin on June 20, 2025, with final bullet payments upon maturity in March 2026, 2028, and 2030. The bookbuilding period takes place from February 24 to March 7, 2025.

Iwan Fuad Salim, Director of Delta Dunia Group, stated, “The offering of Sukuk Ijarah I BUMA 2025 marks another key milestone in our financing strategy, diversifying our financing sources while enhancing operational capabilities. The strong investor demand for our recently oversubscribed BUMA II 2024 Bond underscores confidence in BUMA’s financial strength and disciplined execution. The Sukuk offering further reinforces our credibility and ability to secure diverse funding sources for sustained growth.”

The global Sukuk market continues to expand, driven by rising demand for Sharia-compliant financial instruments and increased government and corporate issuances. Southeast Asia—particularly Indonesia and Malaysia—continues to be a key region, benefiting from a mature Sharia financial ecosystem, strong regulatory frameworks, and established financial institutions. With the global Sukuk market projected to surpass $1 trillion in outstanding assets by 2025, Indonesia is expected to play a major role in sustaining this momentum [1], offering significant opportunities for issuers and investors alike.

“By tapping into the growing Sharia financial market, the Group builds on its diversified financing sources, strengthens its capital structure, broadens its investor base, and reinforces its commitment to financial resilience and operational excellence,” Iwan added.

BUMA successfully secured an A+ Syariah rating from PT Pemeringkat Efek Indonesia (Pefindo) and Fitch Ratings, reflecting the company’s financial stability and low default risk profile.

Silfanny Bahar, Director of BUMA, added, “The proceeds from Sukuk Ijarah I BUMA 2025 will be strategically allocated to support BUMA’s long-term growth in Indonesia—50% for capital expenditures, particularly heavy equipment, and 50% for working capital. This initiative strengthens financial resilience while ensuring operational efficiency. BUMA is committed to seizing this momentum to enhance its overall competitive advantage. With a well-defined strategy that expands into mine ownership, commodities, and diversified financing sources, we remain confident in generating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

The Sukuk Ijarah I BUMA 2025 offering is supported by leading arrangers PT BCA Sekuritas, PT BNI Sekuritas, and PT Sucor Sekuritas, with PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia as the trustee.

About PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (Delta Dunia Group):

Established in 1990, PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (Delta Dunia Group) is a prominent holding company operating in Indonesia, Australia, and USA. Our principal subsidiary, PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (BUMA), is a leading provider of mining services to some of the largest miners in Indonesia and Australia (through BUMA Australia Pty Ltd). In June 2024, through PT Bukit Makmur Internasional (BUMA International), it acquired Atlantic Carbon Group, Inc. (ACG) and became the leading producer of ultra-high-grade anthracite in the USA, further strengthening the Group’s global footprint in the mining industry.

In 2023, Delta Dunia Group expanded its portfolio with the addition of two new subsidiaries: PT Bukit Teknologi Digital (BTech), developing AI deep learning technologies to improve operational efficiency, reduce emissions, and minimize Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) operational risks and PT BISA Ruang Nuswantara (BIRU), a social enterprise dedicated to education, vocational schools, and fostering circular economy.

Listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX Code: DOID), Delta Dunia Group is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, and is supported by a workforce of over 16,000 employees across Indonesia, Australia, and USA. In June 2024, Delta Dunia Group was recognized among the Top 200 in the inaugural FORTUNE Southeast Asia 500 rankings, a prestigious list that identifies the region’s largest companies by revenue.