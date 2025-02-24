From Asia to Aloha: Agoda Spotlights Hawaii’s Rising Popularity

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Travelers in Asia are increasingly interested in visiting the American state Hawaii. Digital travel platform Agoda reports a 5% Year-on-Year increase in accommodation searches from Asia to ‘The Aloha State’ during the high season.

The top five Asian markets searching for Hawaiian getaways in order of interest are Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Singapore. Vietnam and China have shown triple-digit growth in searches, with increases of 124% and 113% respectively. The Philippines also saw a 16% rise, reflecting a broader interest in exploring Hawaii’s unique offerings.

Hiroto Ooka, Associate Vice President North Asia at Agoda, shared, “Hawaii’s allure is undeniable. It’s been a long-time favorite among Japanese travelers and it’s exciting to see more travelers from Asia eager to experience its beauty. At Agoda, we’re thrilled to help make these dream vacations a reality with our great value deals on an extensive range of accommodations.”

The top destinations for Asian travelers in Hawaii are Honolulu, Kapolei, Kailua, Puako, and Hilo, respectively. These locations offer a mix of relaxation and adventure, catering to diverse traveler preferences.

Agoda continues to provide travelers with great value deals in Honolulu, as well other destinations in Hawaii and over 5 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities globally. For the best deals, download Agoda’s mobile app or visit agoda.com/deals.