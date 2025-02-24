Guangxi Joins Hands with ASEAN to Step into the AI Era

VIENTIANE, Laos, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from china-asean-media.com.



The first China-ASEAN AI Cooperation and Innovation Platform—the China-Laos AI Innovation Cooperation Center—was officially signed in Vientiane.

On February 23, the signing ceremony for the China-Laos AI Innovation Cooperation Center was held in Vientiane. Jointly established by China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Laos, the center marks the first AI cooperation platform between China and ASEAN. Through the joint development of this center, both sides aim to systematically enhance Laos’ foundational capabilities in the AI era, empowering the growth of various industries. The ceremony was witnessed by Chen Gang, Party Secretary of the CPC Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and Boviengkham Vongdara, Minister of Technology and Communications of Laos. Chen Gang is currently leading a delegation on a visit to Laos.

The China-Laos AI Innovation Cooperation Center project was progressed swiftly from negotiation to signing under the promotion of both Chinese and Lao sides, reflecting the strong consensus and efficient execution of both countries in advancing AI cooperation. This achievement not only underscores the pragmatic approach taken by China and Laos in seizing AI development but also serves as a model of both sides’ commitment to the ASEAN-China Joint Statement on Facilitating Cooperation in Building a Sustainable and Inclusive Digital Ecosystem, setting a new benchmark for regional AI technology inclusivity and governance cooperation. The Lao government and various sectors have highly praised this project and expressed gratitude to China for supporting Laos’ AI development strategy, turning its AI industry blueprint into tangible results.

Under the AI inclusive plan proposed by the Chinese government, Guangxi will continue to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN countries, starting with the China-Laos AI Innovation Cooperation Center. This initiative aims to ensure AI benefits humanity, contributing to social welfare and bringing greater well-being to all people.