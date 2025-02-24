Leading the AI Chart: Cisco Engage Greater Bay Area 2025 Focuses on the Next Wave of Transformation Technologies

News Summary:

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today brought together senior leaders and industry experts for a series of insightful discussions on the critical technological advances shaping the vibrant Greater Bay Area (GBA). The event marked the return of Cisco Engage Greater Bay Area following its great success in 2023. This year’s theme, “Go Beyond”, explores new frontiers of innovation, where companies in the GBA harness the transformative possibilities of the AI era to push the limits of what can be achieved.



(From left to right) Alvin Wong, Chief Operating Officer – Group ICT Business, Solutions and Product of HGC Group, Jacqueline Guichelaar, SVP & General Manager, Customer Experience, Cisco Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China, Hon. Mr. Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member Technology & Innovation Constituency, Iris Feng, General Manager of Cisco Hong Kong, Macau, and South China, Professor Sun Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, Dave West, President, Cisco Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China, Carmen Leung, Senior Superintendent of Police, Cyber Security, Forensics and Training, CSTCB, Hong Kong Police, Ming Wong, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Cisco Greater China, and Dennis Wong, Senior Vice President Enterprise Solutions & Emerging Technologies, HKT Limited – Commercial Group, officiated at the opening ceremony of Cisco Engage Greater Bay Area 2025 held in Hong Kong today

The event was attended by Professor Sun Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, Hon. Mr. Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member Technology & Innovation Constituency, Carmen Leung, Senior Superintendent of Police, Cyber Security, Forensics and Training, CSTCB, Hong Kong Police, Dave West, President, Cisco Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China, and Ming Wong, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Cisco Greater China.

Professor Sun Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government said, “Hong Kong has long been recognized as a super connector, bridging the dynamic markets of Mainland China with the rest of the world. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is fully committed to creating a robust I&T ecosystem and a business-friendly environment where I&T enterprises and start-ups can grow and thrive here, and make impactful contributions to the local and global economy and society. To construct a sustainable I&T ecosystem, the close collaboration among government, industry, academia, research and investment sectors is crucial. We welcome more international I&T enterprises like Cisco to set foot in Hong Kong and leverage Hong Kong’s unique advantages as an ideal gateway for businesses aiming to tap into the vast markets of Mainland China and the Asia-Pacific region.”

Cisco’s Commitment in Greater Bay Area

In May 2023, Cisco proudly established the Greater Bay Area team, marking a significant step in our commitment to innovation and customer success in the region. Over the past 20 months, our dedicated GBA team has played a pivotal role in helping customers seize growth potential in the GBA and capitalize on synergies across markets. The team has successfully assisted a large number of customers in transitioning to AI-ready data centers, create future-proof workplaces, and enhance digital resilience. These achievements underscore Cisco’s unwavering dedication to empowering businesses with cutting-edge solutions and robust digital infrastructures.

Additionally, Cisco has been actively involved in a range of strategic initiatives across the GBA. These include a Memorandum of Understanding with Cyberport to make join efforts in the establishment of an AI lab; supporting Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in expanding its AI data center; and contributing to the Hong Kong Police Force’s establishment of a Cyber Security Action Task Force to enhance the city’s ability to cope with cyber threats. Cisco also participated in the “US-China Bay to Bay Dialogue”, where discussions focused on the shared economic development of the Bay Area.

A Paradox Between AI’s Potential and Implementation Challenges

Cisco has been leading the chart on providing in-depth analysis of the biggest trends impacting businesses, the latest of which are published in Cisco’s 2025 AI Briefing CEO Edition. This study uncovers a paradox where four in five CEOs recognize AI’s potential benefits and almost all CEOs plan to integrate AI into their operations. Yet at the same time, many fear gaps in their knowledge will hinder decisions in the boardroom (74%) and stifle growth (58%) – risking missed opportunities and falling behind competitors.

More than 70% of CEOs are concerned about losing ground due to IT and infrastructure gaps, fears that are already translating into real losses. Over half (53%) worry that a lack of investment in technology is costing them competitive advantage, while two-thirds are concerned about the opportunity costs of not investing more in technology. Without decisive action, CEOs anticipate higher operating costs, lower profits, reduced productivity, and declining market share.

For those who confront their fears, the rewards will go far beyond simply “keeping up”. CEOs are turning to AI for its transformative potential: driving efficiency (69%), spurring innovation (68%), and outpacing competitors (54%). Yet, to realize AI’s full potential, they must first overcome key barriers – including skills shortages, infrastructure limitations, and security risks.

While CEOs focus on the bigger picture, their CIOs and CTOs are often grappling with operational hurdles, including the lack of compelling business use cases – a challenge CEOs rank lower. This tension perhaps reflects AI’s exploratory phase, with 82% of CEOs recognizing that AI’s potential benefits call for bold experimentation in the short term to uncover value in the long term.

As they work to meet these challenges, CEOs recognize they cannot deliver on their blueprint alone. 96% are turning to trusted partnerships to future-proof their network for AI.

“As AI continues to evolve, particularly with the rapid growth of agentic AI, companies in the GBA are navigating a pivotal transformation,” said Iris Feng, General Manager of Cisco Hong Kong, Macau, and South China. “Cisco is leading the charge to help businesses not only navigate the AI revolution but also leverage its power for sustainable growth, capitalizing on the region’s growing role as a global powerhouse. Our solutions are designed to help businesses in the GBA seamlessly adapt, stay competitive, and achieve long-term success, all backed by Cisco’s AI-driven innovations.”

Powering AI for the Future: Cisco’s Latest Innovations

To provide GBA customers with the technology needed to embrace AI, Cisco is delivering impactful innovations across its unmatched product portfolio. Its AI infrastructure and data center solutions empower enterprises and service providers to transform their infrastructure for AI workloads:

Cisco N9300 Smart Switches with Hypershield : Cisco’s Smart Switches redefine adaptive and scalable AI data center architectures by embedding services directly into the network. Cisco Hypershield, which will be the first service available, eliminates the gap between security and networking layers by converging them into a single solution.

: Cisco’s Smart Switches redefine adaptive and scalable AI data center architectures by embedding services directly into the network. Cisco Hypershield, which will be the first service available, eliminates the gap between security and networking layers by converging them into a single solution. Cisco Hybrid Mesh Firewall : The N9300 Smart Switch and Hypershield integration, along with advances in firewall, management, and licensing, will enable Cisco to deliver Hybrid Mesh Firewall optimized to protect AI applications in the data center and public cloud. Cisco’s Hybrid Mesh Firewall is a highly distributed security fabric managed under a single management console, delivering zero trust segmentation and protect application vulnerabilities in modern and AI applications.

: The N9300 Smart Switch and Hypershield integration, along with advances in firewall, management, and licensing, will enable Cisco to deliver Hybrid Mesh Firewall optimized to protect AI applications in the data center and public cloud. Cisco’s Hybrid Mesh Firewall is a highly distributed security fabric managed under a single management console, delivering zero trust segmentation and protect application vulnerabilities in modern and AI applications. Cisco Agile Services Networking : The Cisco Agile Services Networking architecture provides a blueprint for service providers as they look to enable AI connectivity and monetize assured services. The innovations introduced to deliver this architecture include Silicon One-powered platforms, coherent pluggable optics and provider management and assurance software enhancements.

: The Cisco Agile Services Networking architecture provides a blueprint for service providers as they look to enable AI connectivity and monetize assured services. The innovations introduced to deliver this architecture include Silicon One-powered platforms, coherent pluggable optics and provider management and assurance software enhancements. Expansion of AI Server Family: New Cisco UCS C845A M8 server, based on the NVIDIA MGX reference architecture, brings flexibility to AI workloads. Its advanced architecture is designed to enable AI innovation, offering the computational power for intensive tasks and the efficiency required for rapid deployment.

Solving AI Challenges

Cisco’s portfolio gives customers and partners solutions to accelerate AI adoption, but challenges remain. Recognizing the need to tackle the energy efficiency challenges imposed by AI workloads, as well as the deepening skills gap that has developed due to the ever-evolving AI landscape, Cisco has introduced new partnerships and programs:

Engineering Alliances : The Cisco Engineering Alliances program is designed to accelerate building new validated solutions to solve some of our customers’ most pressing challenges. Cisco has signed alliances with Vertiv, DeepCoolAI, Green Revolution Cooling, and Asperitas to deliver liquid cooling solutions, addressing the ever-increasing thermal density in AI data centers. Additionally, Cisco has signed alliances with Panduit, MHT Technologies, and ThinLabs to deliver end-to-end direct current microgrid solutions leveraging Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) and Fault Managed Power (FMP) to reduce energy use in smart buildings.

: The Cisco Engineering Alliances program is designed to accelerate building new validated solutions to solve some of our customers’ most pressing challenges. Cisco has signed alliances with Vertiv, DeepCoolAI, Green Revolution Cooling, and Asperitas to deliver liquid cooling solutions, addressing the ever-increasing thermal density in AI data centers. Additionally, Cisco has signed alliances with Panduit, MHT Technologies, and ThinLabs to deliver end-to-end direct current microgrid solutions leveraging Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) and Fault Managed Power (FMP) to reduce energy use in smart buildings. AI Skilling: Cisco continues to enhance its offerings in AI skilling by launching its newest AI Skills Journey program to build critical AI Infrastructure skills from entry to expert—available at u.cisco.com. As a part of this effort, Cisco Learning & Certifications has updated current certifications, including Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP), and Internetwork Expert (CCIE). These updated certifications reflect the AI and cybersecurity skills needed to achieve impactful business outcomes. Select programs will be complimentary through March 24.

The CEO study, conducted by Opinion Matters (24 Dec 2024 – 2 Jan 2025), surveyed 2,503 CEOs from companies with 250+ employees worldwide. A companion study with 8,065 senior networking leaders will follow in the coming months, exploring the strategic and operational needs of AI-era networking and security.

