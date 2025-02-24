PHONO Shines at Japan’s PV EXPO with Customized Green Energy Solutions

TOKYO, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PHONO, a brand under SUMEC Group Corporation, showcased its distinctive range of customized products at the PV EXPO in Tokyo, Japan, aligning with unique market needs and policy directions to set new trends in the renewable energy sector. The event marked a milestone in PHONO’s global growth and commitment to advancing sustainable energy and improving quality of life.

Advancing Green Energy Development for an Improved Quality of Life

PHONO showcased its high-transmittance solar modules with customizable light transmittance rates (5%-45%), addressing Japan’s land scarcity by integrating solar power with agriculture. This innovation enhances crop growth, boosts income, and improves greenhouse efficiency through intelligent management systems.

The vertical installation solution for high-transmittance solar modules maximizes space efficiency, significantly reducing land use and offering an innovative approach to address land resource scarcity. In sunroom applications, high-transmittance modules expertly balance lighting and energy needs, creating an aesthetically pleasing and practical green space for users.

The company also showcased an integrated solution for solar energy storage and charging sheds, which not only provide essential sunshade and rain protection functions but also incorporate the Draco series all-black modules. The module features 210R rectangular silicon wafer technology, delivering high efficiency and cost-effective transportation. PHONO’s integrated solar storage and charging shed solution meets the economic and practical needs of industrial and commercial users, setting a benchmark for efficient urban space utilization with its eco-friendly and sustainable design.

Differentiated Customized Solutions for Unique Needs

In the residential photovoltaic sector, PHONO has received widespread praise for its customized service featuring unique-shaped small modules. These small modules, available in non-standard sizes, are tailored to match users’ roof structures, energy requirements, and aesthetic preferences with precision. Seamlessly blending into a variety of roof designs, they cater to users’ desires for personalization, efficiency, and visual appeal.

With Tokyo’s upcoming policy mandating photovoltaic systems in new homes by April 2025, PHONO’s innovative solutions hold critical significance. Showcasing advanced, high-end energy services tailored to Japan’s residential market, the company drives the transition to sustainable housing. Standing out with unique, customer-centric products aligned with Japan’s needs and policies, PHONO reinforces its commitment to delivering distinctive energy solutions globally, advancing the energy transition and sustainable development.

For more information please visit: SUMEC/PHONO