Realtek Launched Worldwide First USB-IF Fully Certified (TID: 11930) Multi-Port USB4 Hub Controller (RTS5490), Integrating USB Type‑C/PD Functionality

HSINCHU, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Realtek Semiconductor Corp. (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 2379.TW), one of the world’s leading network and multimedia IC providers, launched the world’s first multi-port USB4 hub controller (RTS5490), integrating USB Type-C/PD functionality and passing USB-IF full certification (TID: 11930).

Realtek’s RTS5490 boasts a revolutionary speed upgrade, increasing the bandwidth from USB 3.2’s 20Gbps to USB4’s 40Gbps. It integrates protocols such as USB 3.2, USB-C, USB PD, PCIe, and DisplayPort while remaining backward compatible with existing USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 devices. With the RTS5490 USB4 hub controller, users can effortlessly expand their computer’s ports with just a USB-C cable, offering ultra-fast data transfer, multi-display capabilities, and 240W rapid charging.

Realtek’s RTS5490 highly integrated USB4 solution provides customers with unmatched design flexibility and compatibility with existing Thunderbolt 3 devices and includes:

One upstream USB4 port, two downstream USB4 ports

Two USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 downstream ports

DisplayPort 2.1 with one input port and one output port

Benefiting from the downstream port’s support for USB4, the RTS5490 enables emerging applications such as AI acceleration using USB4/Thunderbolt external graphics cards and high-speed data sharing between computers using inter-domain transfer technology. This highly integrated SoC solution features a high-performance 32-bit processor, a USB 2.0/3.2 hub, a DisplayPort controller, a PCIe switch, and a USB 3.2 host controller. The RTS5490 is currently one of the most competitive USB4 hub controller solutions on the market.

“Our RTS5490 is the only fully USB-IF Certified USB4 hub product on the market to integrate USB Type-C and USB PD 3.2 controllers. This significantly simplifies the complexity of design in products like PCs, docks, and displays, greatly shortening the product development cycle,” said Yee-Wei Huang, Realtek’s Vice President and Spokesman. “We will continue to innovate and drive continuous progress and development of data transfer technologies.”

About Realtek

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation is a world-leading IC provider that designs and develops a wide range of IC products for connected media, communications networks, computer peripherals, multimedia, and smart interconnect applications. Products include 10/100/1000M/2.5G/5G/10G Ethernet Controllers/PHYs, 10/100/1000M/2.5G/10G/25G/100G Ethernet Switch Controllers/Media Converter Controllers/Gateway Controllers, Wireless LAN Controllers & AP/Router SoCs, xDSL, VoIP Solutions, Bluetooth, xPON, IoT Solutions, Automotive Ethernet Solutions, High Fidelity Audio Solutions for Consumer and PC Applications, Card Reader Controllers, USB 3.2/USB4 Hub Controllers, Type-C PD/Redriver Controllers, PC Embedded Controllers, Fingerprint Recognition with Hardware Encryption Controllers, Web/IP Camera Controllers, LCD Monitor Controllers, Display Hub/Retimers/Translators, Smart TV SoCs, and Digital Home Center Controllers. With advanced design expertise in RF, analog, and mixed-signal circuits, and with superb system knowledge, Realtek offers full-featured, high-performance, low-power, and competitive total solutions. More information on Realtek can be found on the website: www.realtek.com.

