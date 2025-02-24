Sahm Capital Empowers Investors at CMF Riyadh 2025 Investor Bootcamp

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 February 2025 – Sahm Capital, a leading financial services provider, empowered investors at the CMF Riyadh 2025 Investor Bootcamp. Hadeel Bedeeri, General Manager of Sahm Capital, led a session on navigating the IPO process, equipping attendees with essential knowledge to thrive in Saudi Arabia’s evolving capital market.

The Investor Bootcamp, held on February 19th, 2025, is part of CMF Riyadh’s efforts to engage the public and university students in discussions about financial literacy, investment strategies, and the growing opportunities within the Saudi capital market. This initiative aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to foster a more inclusive and educated investor base.

During her presentation, Navigating the IPO Process in Saudi Arabia, Hadeel Bedeeri provided a comprehensive overview of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), explaining their significance in the financial ecosystem and how investors can participate. “As Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its financial sector under Vision 2030, it’s crucial that we equip everyone—from beginners to seasoned investors—with the skills and knowledge they need to seize these opportunities,” said Hadeel. “Today’s session aimed to inspire a diverse community of informed investors ready to shape the future of the Saudi economy.”

Sahm Capital remains committed to advancing financial literacy through initiatives like Sahm Academy, integrated into the Sahm App. The platform offers market analysis, educational videos, courses, and research reports, catering to both novice and experienced investors. Additionally, users can access company profiles, financial statistics, and real-time news to make informed decisions.

Sahm Capital’s efforts are further amplified through its strategic partnership with the Saudi Tadawul Group as the exclusive sponsor of the “Invest Wisely Program”. It is a ground-breaking financial literacy initiative designed to empower participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to become successful investors. As Saudi Arabia’s capital markets continue to evolve, Sahm Capital remains at the forefront, guiding investors through this dynamic landscape.

About Sahm Capital

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). As the first fintech-driven financial company to achieve full CMA licensing, Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com

About Sahm App

Developed by Sahm Capital, the Sahm App is a proprietary trading platform specifically designed for investors in Saudi Arabia. It enables users to trade seamlessly across both the Saudi and U.S. markets, all at their fingertips. With its user-friendly interface and a diverse range of investment options, the Sahm App has quickly become one of the top three apps in the Free Finance category on Google Play in the Kingdom.