Sgcarmart introduces Buysafe, a New Standard for Quality Pre-Owned Cars

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Buysafe, a new pre-owned vehicle certification programme has been launched by Singapore’s leading car platform, Sgcarmart . Designed to provide greater confidence to car buyers on their purchases, it is now available on the platform’s used car section and serves as a seal of approval on pre-owned vehicles listed by a panel of curated dealerships.

Ensuring a safer, confident buying experience

Vehicles under this programme must undergo a detailed inspection by certified assessors, followed by a refurbishment process to ensure compliance with strict quality standards. Each vehicle is also backed by a 12-month warranty covering major vehicle components such as the engine, transmission and more.

For enhanced quality and trust, Buysafe is exclusively offered through select local Authorized Distributors and trusted Dealerships. With its stringent certification process and comprehensive warranty, Buysafe vehicles stand out as a more reliable and assured choice compared to regular used cars.

“At Sgcarmart, we’re here to make sure you’re making an informed decision, no stress. Our Buysafe programme means every car goes through a detailed inspection, so you get no surprises. Plus, Buysafe cars come with warranties for that extra peace of mind. Basically, we’ve got you covered, so you can drive away knowing you’ve made the right choice.” said Mr Yau Fun Heng – Chief Operating Officer of Sgcarmart.

Buysafe comes with exclusive perks for buyers

Along with Sgcarmart’s seal of approval on every Buysafe pre-owned car, the programme goes a step further by providing exclusive car ownership perks for buyers – such as 24/7 roadside assistance, free servicing and bespoke financing options tailored to their individual needs.

Buysafe is now available on more than 450 used car listings on Sgcarmart, and is set to extend to more pre-owned cars on the platform. For more information about Buysafe, please visit sgcarmart.com/buysafe

About Sgcarmart

Sgcarmart is Singapore’s #1 car platform. With over 30,000 listings, it offers the largest database of new and used cars, with an average of 10 cars sold every hour, helping to drive approximately 70% of all second-hand car transactions in Singapore. The platform receives more than 1.6 million users every month, offering the highest level of support for drivers with its suite of value-added car ownership & transactional services.