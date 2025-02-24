Shoplazza Unveils Smart Retail Solution at NRF 2025, Bridging the Gap Between Online and Offline Retail with Unified Commerce

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From January 11-14, 2025, Shoplazza participated in NRF 2025—Retail’s Big Show—at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Recognized as one of the world’s premier retail industry events, NRF 2025 brought together professionals and innovators to explore cutting-edge technologies and strategies shaping the future of retail.

Introducing Shoplazza RetaSmart: A Unified Commerce Solution

At this influential gathering, Shoplazza unveiled Shoplazza RetaSmart, its groundbreaking Smart Retail Solution designed to bridge the gap between online and offline retail. This unified commerce platform combines “Online + Shoplazza Center + POS” into an all-in-one solution for retail growth, attracting forward-thinking merchants and partners eager to embrace the evolution of omnichannel strategy.

A cornerstone of RetaSmart is Shoplazza POS, which simplifies in-store operations by managing inventory, processing payments, and tracking customer data. For online operations, Shoplazza Online empowers merchants to create user-friendly websites and manage e-commerce seamlessly. Connecting the two is Shoplazza Center, a centralized hub that integrates and manages inventory, orders, and customer interactions, ensuring smooth coordination across all channels.

“Shoplazza offers Vitamin World an all-in-one POS system and online store solution, enabling us to focus on what we want to improve,” said a representative from Vitamin World, a 47-year-old health and nutrition brand. “Their dedicated support engineers are always there to answer our questions and concerns during the migration.”

Seamless Integration Backed by Real-Time Data Insights

Shoplazza RetaSmart addresses the increasing demand for unified retail experiences by consolidating data from multiple channels into a single platform. This integration allows merchants to create highly detailed and actionable customer profiles, enabling personalized shopping experiences tailored to different consumer needs. These personalized experiences help enhance brand loyalty and ultimately drive business growth.

The solution’s real-time capabilities set it apart. Merchants can access live dashboards to retrieve critical information instantly, make informed decisions, and capitalize on every opportunity as it arises—ensuring no business is left behind.

Shoplazza’s robust online SaaS foundation supports these advanced features, ensuring merchants receive seamless and reliable service across all operations.

White-Label Opportunities and Ecosystem Collaboration

Shoplazza also emphasized its white-label opportunities, which enable businesses to customize the platform to enhance brand identity, foster customer loyalty, and differentiate themselves in the market. By leveraging a comprehensive retail Online Merge Offline ecosystem, Shoplazza collaborates with leading companies to offer advanced transaction options, powerful plugins, and seamless payment processing—ensuring high conversion rates and customer retention.

Within this ecosystem, merchants can focus on brand building and product innovation. Partners, supported by Shoplazza’s resources and technology, can maximize their strengths. Acting as the central hub, Shoplazza integrates resources, drives technological advancements, and ensures dynamic growth and balance within the ecosystem.

“The days in which retailers use one platform for online sales and a separate platform for in-store sales are coming to an end,” said Jeff Li, Shoplazza CEO. “Today’s retailers want a single unified platform that allows for streamlined management of both online and offline commerce. Shoplazza is proud to offer this solution.”

About Shoplazza

Founded in 2017, Shoplazza strives to simplify how retailers and online sellers connect with consumers. Today, Shoplazza leads the industry with its robust AI-driven unified commerce platform, empowering retailers to reach customers wherever they shop—whether in-store, online, or through social commerce. To learn more about Shoplazza, visit shoplazza.com.