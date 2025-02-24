State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company achieved an impressive start in the first month of 2025, setting a new record for electricity sales

WUZHONG, China, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In January 2025, the company sold 1.281 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, marking a year-on-year increase of 17.82%. This remarkable achievement reflects the company’s proactive integration into the broader local development landscape and its contribution to the “six tough battles” of the autonomous region and the “six hard battles” of Wuzhong City through high-quality power supply services.

The company has prioritized key project construction by establishing a comprehensive inventory of projects and implementing a “project director” responsibility system. It actively engages with industrial parks and key enterprises to promote business environment improvements and market-oriented trading policies. Additionally, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company has invested 829 million yuan in grid strengthening and upgrading initiatives, significantly enhancing the grid’s power supply capacity.

In terms of residential electricity, the company has facilitated the conversion of 46,800 households from coal to electricity, resulting in a 29.74% year-on-year increase in electricity consumption in January. The company has also installed 177 charging piles, achieving a 59% year-on-year increase to support green travel.

Regarding the development of a new power system, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company has completed three new energy access reviews, including the State-owned Power Investment Qingtongxia Tongfu 49.5 megawatt distributed wind power project. The company is actively cooperating with local government departments on preliminary work for substation deployment and other projects to ensure seamless integration of distributed power supplies. Currently, the installed capacity of new energy (excluding salt pools) stands at 13,283.6 megawatts, with an energy storage scale of 1.85 gigawatts/3.7 gigawatt-hours, leading in Ningxia.

Moving forward, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company will continue to uphold the spirit of diligence, ensuring reliable power supply, accelerating project construction, optimizing services, and providing robust support for local economic and social development.