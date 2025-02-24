State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company: Enhancing Power Supply to Accelerate the Development of Private Enterprises

WUZHONG, China, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Ningxia Jinghe Packaging Co., Ltd. in Jinji Industrial Park, Wuzhong City, has exhibited a bustling production environment. The company’s Phase I project, which aims to produce 1 billion units of plastic woven packaging annually, is now fully operational. Advanced automatic equipment such as circular looms and wire drawing machines are running at high speed, continuously producing plastic woven products. Staff from State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company have conducted comprehensive inspections of the enterprise’s electrical equipment to ensure its stable operation.

Ningxia Jinghe Packaging Co., Ltd., established as a key private enterprise in 2023, has been designated as a priority investment attraction project by Wuzhong City. Upon completion, the project is expected to achieve an annual output value of 2 billion yuan, provide over 2,000 job opportunities, and potentially become the largest plastic woven bag production base in Ningxia. To support the rapid development of this enterprise, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company has actively responded to the government’s initiative to assist enterprises. They have proactively provided on-site services, accurately assessed electricity demands, and implemented tailored power consumption solutions. Through specialized measures for safe power consumption rectification, they have effectively reduced electricity costs and improved safety standards.

Furthermore, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company has introduced a new service model called “electricity plus other services,” establishing a “green channel” for electricity supply. A total investment of 2,221,200 yuan has been made to construct a new 10 kV line spanning 7.24 kilometers, fully ensuring the electricity demand for the enterprise’s project construction.

“Our monthly electricity demand is approximately 4 million kWh. With a reliable power supply, we can confidently operate all production lines at full capacity to accelerate production,” said Wen Zhicun, Project Leader of Ningxia Jinghe Packaging Co., Ltd.

“After the on-site service provided by the power supply company, eight sets of wire drawing equipment and 500 looms in Workshop No. 2 have been successfully commissioned, enabling daily production of 100 tons of products,” said Lin Xuanle, General Manager of Ningxia Jinghe Packaging Co., Ltd.