Sungrow Unveils Latest Energy Storage System at Smart Energy Week 2025

TOKYO, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, is set to unveil its latest energy storage and power conditioning systems (PCS) at Smart Energy Week [PV EXPO] 2025 at Tokyo Big Sight. The showcase features over 13 state-of-the-art products, including the newly developed water-cooled C&I energy storage system ST510CS-4H, PowerTitan Series grid-scale energy storage system, and JET-certified 5.5kW string inverter SG5.5RS-JP.



ST510CS-4H: Next-Generation Liquid Cooling C&I Energy Storage System

At Sungrow’s booth, the newly launched ST510CS-4H features its innovative water-cooling technology, achieving high heat dissipation efficiency and extended lifespan. Specifically designed for industrial and commercial applications, this system provides high operational stability over long-term use. Compared to conventional air-cooled systems, it minimizes energy losses while optimizing performance, contributing to sustainable energy management.

PowerTitan Series: Advanced Grid-Scale Energy Storage

The PowerTitan Series is designed for the large-scale energy storage market, integrating advanced energy management technologies to enhance system efficiency and reduce operational costs, ensuring a stable power supply. This system meets Japan’s high standards for efficiency and reliability, playing a crucial role in the grid energy storage sector. During the Smart Energy Week, Sungrow and Sun Village announce procurement and sales agreement for PowerTitan Series Energy Storage Systems in Japan.

SG5.5RS-JP: High-Efficiency PCS for the Japanese Market

Developed specifically for Japan, the SG5.5RS-JP offers high conversion efficiency and stable operational performance. Suitable for residential and small-scale commercial energy storage systems, it expands the scope of energy solutions. With JET certification, the system aligns seamlessly with Japan’s energy infrastructure, ensuring reliability and safety.

Sungrow’s Commitment to the Japanese Market

Japan’s renewable energy sector is undergoing rapid transformation towards its 2050 carbon neutrality goal. This year marks the beginning of Sungrow’s next decade in the Japanese market, reinforcing its commitment to driving this transition. Sungrow Japan aims to meet local demands by providing cutting-edge technology and reliable energy supply solutions.

Mr. Chen Tang, Sungrow Japan’s Country Manager, commented: “The Japanese market demands high technological standards and reliability. Through Smart Energy Week, we aim to showcase Sungrow’s innovative solutions directly to our customers and contribute to a more sustainable energy future.”

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world’s No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world’s most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we’re committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com .