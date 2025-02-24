HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its strategic partnership with Z2C Limited backed Begin, a UAE-based SVOD platform focusing on the Southwest Asian region, to enhance its streaming services for global audience. The partnership agreement was signed by both parties at the inaugural Tencent Cloud Day event in Indonesia and was witnessed by experts from senior leadership across Tencent Cloud’s key industries. This collaboration aims to bolster Begin’s platform stability and reliability to effectively manage high traffic volumes, implement transparent pricing models for optimized cost management, and ensure the flexibility and scalability necessary for international expansion.



Tencent Cloud Supports Streaming Platform Begin to Boost its Services for Global Audience

As a leading streaming platform in the region, Begin primarily distributes acquired sports and premium entertainment from various genres, and it is available internationally. The platform brings together premium content, including foreign and local entertainment and sports aiming to legalize, monetize, and energize digital content delivery. It also offers studios and sports federations a path to combat piracy by offering a reliable way to monetize content.

To support its growth plans and deliver a world-class broadcasting experience, Begin has chosen Tencent Cloud to support its ambitious growth plans. By leveraging Tencent Cloud’s robust suite of over 40 products across Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS), including advanced audio & video technologies, Begin is poised to offer a seamless viewing experience for audiences worldwide. The ongoing migration to IaaS further strengthens its technology foundation, positioning the platform for sustained global growth.

Tencent Cloud’s comprehensive service offerings are perfectly aligned with Begin’s growth aspirations. Cloud Streaming Services (CSS) deliver end-to-end live audio and video capabilities, including low-latency broadcasting, transcoding, and global content distribution, ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted streaming experiences. With EdgeOne, Tencent Cloud features a global network of over 3,200 edge nodes and more than 200 Tbps of bandwidth. Leveraging advanced technologies such as dynamic route detection, intelligent routing, and targeted path optimization, EdgeOne enhances both static and dynamic content delivery, allowing users to access content from the nearest edge node for a seamless playback experience.

Additionally, Tencent Cloud’s Top Speed Codec (TSC) transcoding technology reduces bitrate by over 50% without compromising video quality, enabling Begin to effectively manage bandwidth costs while maintaining an exceptional viewing experience.

Beyond these robust offerings, Tencent Cloud prioritizes data protection by adhering to international security standards, thus ensuring a safe and trustworthy environment for users worldwide. Furthermore, its flexible configuration options allow Begin to adjust resources on demand, allowing rapid growth and fluctuating user demands without service interruptions. Tencent Cloud’s dedicated technical support team also commits to swiftly resolving issues and optimizing platform performance, which is crucial during this phase of growth.

Faye Gong, Business Development Director in Southeast Asia and South Asia, Tencent Cloud, said, “We are excited to partner with Begin as they embark on their global streaming journey. With the help of our robust solutions, including advanced audio & video capabilities, Begin can now be further equipped to provide the stability, scalability, and support required for them to deliver high-quality, uninterrupted streaming experiences. We look forward to setting new benchmarks in global content delivery, together.”

Muhammad Nabeel, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Begin said, “Our partnership with Tencent Cloud represents a pivotal moment in our evolution. By harnessing their globally recognized, cutting-edge technology, we are committed to elevating our streaming services and ensuring reliable, high-quality content delivery as we expand our reach to new audiences around the globe.”

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Begin:

Begin is a UAE-based subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform serving the Southwest Asian region and the GCC. With licensed deals in live sports and entertainment, Begin offers a legal and structured distribution model for premium content. The platform integrates AI-powered tools to enhance user experience and ensure seamless streaming.

By partnering with leading studios and sports federations, Begin helps combat piracy while creating sustainable monetization opportunities for content creators. Its partners include Sony, NBCUniversal, the English Premier League (EPL), All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the PGA Tour, and the LPGA Tour.