The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Appoints Anthony Gao as New Executive Director for Hong Kong and Regional Partnerships

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Gao as the new Executive Director for Hong Kong and Region al Partnerships. Reporting to the Regional Managing Director, Anthony leads TNC’s efforts to strengthen its presence in Hong Kong and across Asia Pacific by fostering strategic partnerships and driving philanthropic support for conservation.
Bringing extensive expertise in philanthropy, strategic partnerships, and social impact, Anthony joined TNC after serving as Head of Philanthropy Services for Asia at Pictet Wealth Management, where he built a platform to support high-net-worth families and family offices to enhance their philanthropic impact. Prior to that, he expanded philanthropy services and led impactful fundraising initiatives in Greater China for UBS AG.
With a background in management consulting at McKinsey & Co, Anthony started his leadership journey in the philanthropic sector at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, where he guided the foundation’s strategy for philanthropic sector development, formulated strategy and managed programs on agricultural development, poverty eradication, and health system improvement, and others.
“I am honored to join The Nature Conservancy and contribute to its mission of driving impactful conservation efforts across Asia Pacific,” said Anthony Gao. “With Hong Kong’s strategic role in philanthropy and regional partnerships, I look forward to collaborating with TNC’s partners and supporters to advance sustainability and environmental initiatives that create lasting positive change.”
Mr. Will McGoldrick, Regional Managing Director, Asia Pacific, said, “As a global financial hub, Hong Kong is crucial to TNC’s strategic initiatives. We are excited to welcome Anthony on board. His experience in philanthropy and ability to build strategic partnerships will help us strengthen our presence in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific, accelerating us towards our 2030 goals.”
About The Nature Conservancy
The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping to make cities more livable. Working in more than 81 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. TNC has been in Asia Pacific for almost 30 years with projects in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mongolia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. In 2019, TNC was awarded the Lui Che Woo Prize for Sustainable Development. To learn more, please visit: The Nature Conservancy (tnc.org.hk) or follow TNC HK 大自然保護協會 and @tnc_hk